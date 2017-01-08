Globos de Oro: todo lo que hay que saber
CINE
Mejor película de drama
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Mejor película musical o de comedia
20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
La La Land
Sing Street
Mejor actor de drama
Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea
Joel Edgerton - Loving
Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington - Fences
Mejor actriz de drama
Amy Adams - Arrival
Jessica Chastain - Miss Sloane
Isabelle Huppert - Elle
Ruth Negga - Loving
Natalie Portman - Jackie
Mejor actor musical o de comedia
Colin Farrell - The Lobster
Ryan Gosling - La La Land
Hugh Grant - Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill - War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds - Deadpool
Mejor actriz de musical o comedia
Annette Bening - 20th Century Women
Lily Collins - Rules Don't Apply
Hailee Steinfeld - The Edge of Seventeen
Emma Stone - La La Land
Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins
Mejor actor de reparto
Mahershala Ali - Moonlight
Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg - Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel - Lion
Aaron Taylor - Johnson - Nocturnal Animals
Mejor actriz de reparto
Viola Davis - Fences
Naomie Harris - Moonlight
Nicole Kidman - Lion
Octavia Spencer - Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea
Mejor director
Damien Chazelle - La La Land
Tom Ford - Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson - Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins - Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea
Mejor guión
Damien Chazelle - La La Land
Tom Ford - Nocturnal Animals
Barry Jenkins - Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea
Taylor Sheridan - Hell or High Water
Mejor banda sonora original
Nicholas Britell - Moonlight
Justin Hurwitz - La La Land
Jóhann Jóhannsson - Arrival
Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka - Lion
Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams & Benjamin Wallfisch - Hidden Figures
Mejor canción original
Can't Stop the Feeling! (Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake) - Trolls
City of Stars (Justin Hurwitz, Pasek & Paul) - La La Land
Faith (Ryan Tedder, Stevie Wonder & Francis Farewell Starlite) - Sing
Gold (Stephen Gaghan, Danger Mouse, Daniel Pemberton & Iggy Pop) - Gold
How Far I'll Go (Lin-Manuel Miranda) - Moana
Mejor película de habla no inglesa
Divines (Francia)
Elle (Francia)
Neruda (Chile)
The Salesman (Irán/Francia)
Toni Erdmann (Alemania)
Mejor película animada
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
Sing
Zootopia
TELEVISIÓN
Mejor serie de drama
The Crown (Netflix)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
This Is Us (NBC)
Westworld (HBO)
Mejor serie, musical o comedia
Atlanta (FX)
Black-ish (ABC)
Mozart in the Jungle (Amazon)
Transparent (Amazon)
Veep (HBO)
Mejor actor de drama
Rami Malek - Mr Robot
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys - The Americans
Liev Schreiber - Ray Donovan
Billy Bob Thornton - Goliath
Mejor actriz de drama
Caitriona Balfe - Outlander
Claire Foy - The Crown
Keri Russell - The Americans
Winona Ryder - Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood - Westworld
Mejor actor, musical o comedia
Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
Gael Garcia Bernal - Mozart in the Jungle
Donald Glover - Atlanta
Nick Nolte - Graves
Jeffrey Tambor - Transparent
Mejor actriz, musical o comedia
Rachel Bloom - Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker - Divorce
Issa Rae - Insecure
Gina Rodriguez - Jane the Virgin
Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish
Mejor miniserie o película para TV
American Crime (ABC)
The Dresser (Starz)
The Night Manager (AMC)
The Night Of (HBO)
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX)
Mejor actor, miniserie o película para TV
Riz Ahmed - The Night Of
Bryan Cranston - All The Way
Tom Hiddleston - The Night Manager
John Turturro - The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance - The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Mejor actriz, miniserie o película para TV
Felicity Huffman - American Crime
Riley Keough - The Girlfriend Experience
Sarah Paulson - The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Charlotte Rampling - London Spy
Kerry Washington - Confirmation