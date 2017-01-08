Globos de Oro: todo lo que hay que saber

CINE

Globos de Oro peliculas

Mejor película de drama

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Mejor película musical o de comedia

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land

Sing Street

Mejor actor de drama

Globos de Oro actores drama

Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea

Joel Edgerton - Loving

Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington - Fences

Mejor actriz de drama

Globos de Oro actrices drama

Amy Adams - Arrival

Jessica Chastain - Miss Sloane

Isabelle Huppert - Elle

Ruth Negga - Loving

Natalie Portman - Jackie

Mejor actor musical o de comedia

Globos de Oro actor comedia

Colin Farrell - The Lobster

Ryan Gosling - La La Land

Hugh Grant - Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill - War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds - Deadpool

Mejor actriz de musical o comedia

Globos de Oro actrices comedia

Annette Bening - 20th Century Women

Lily Collins - Rules Don't Apply

Hailee Steinfeld - The Edge of Seventeen

Emma Stone - La La Land

Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins

Mejor actor de reparto

Mahershala Ali - Moonlight

Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg - Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel - Lion

Aaron Taylor - Johnson - Nocturnal Animals

Mejor actriz de reparto

Viola Davis - Fences

Naomie Harris - Moonlight

Nicole Kidman - Lion

Octavia Spencer - Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea

Mejor director

Damien Chazelle - La La Land

Tom Ford - Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson - Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins - Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea

Mejor guión

Damien Chazelle - La La Land

Tom Ford - Nocturnal Animals

Barry Jenkins - Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea

Taylor Sheridan - Hell or High Water

Mejor banda sonora original

Nicholas Britell - Moonlight

Justin Hurwitz - La La Land

Jóhann Jóhannsson - Arrival

Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka - Lion

Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams & Benjamin Wallfisch - Hidden Figures

Mejor canción original

Can't Stop the Feeling! (Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake) - Trolls

City of Stars (Justin Hurwitz, Pasek & Paul) - La La Land

Faith (Ryan Tedder, Stevie Wonder & Francis Farewell Starlite) - Sing

Gold (Stephen Gaghan, Danger Mouse, Daniel Pemberton & Iggy Pop) - Gold

How Far I'll Go (Lin-Manuel Miranda) - Moana

Mejor película de habla no inglesa

Divines (Francia)

Elle (Francia)

Neruda (Chile)

The Salesman (Irán/Francia)

Toni Erdmann (Alemania)

Mejor película animada

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

Sing

Zootopia





TELEVISIÓN

Globos de oro televisión

Mejor serie de drama

The Crown (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

Westworld (HBO)

Mejor serie, musical o comedia

Atlanta (FX)

Black-ish (ABC)

Mozart in the Jungle (Amazon)

Transparent (Amazon)

Veep (HBO)

Mejor actor de drama

Rami Malek - Mr Robot

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys - The Americans

Liev Schreiber - Ray Donovan

Billy Bob Thornton - Goliath

Mejor actriz de drama

Caitriona Balfe - Outlander

Claire Foy - The Crown

Keri Russell - The Americans

Winona Ryder - Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood - Westworld

Mejor actor, musical o comedia

Anthony Anderson - Black-ish

Gael Garcia Bernal - Mozart in the Jungle

Donald Glover - Atlanta

Nick Nolte - Graves

Jeffrey Tambor - Transparent

Mejor actriz, musical o comedia

Rachel Bloom - Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker - Divorce

Issa Rae - Insecure

Gina Rodriguez - Jane the Virgin

Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish

Mejor miniserie o película para TV

American Crime (ABC)

The Dresser (Starz)

The Night Manager (AMC)

The Night Of (HBO)

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX)

Mejor actor, miniserie o película para TV

Riz Ahmed - The Night Of

Bryan Cranston - All The Way

Tom Hiddleston - The Night Manager

John Turturro - The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance - The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Mejor actriz, miniserie o película para TV

Felicity Huffman - American Crime

Riley Keough - The Girlfriend Experience

Sarah Paulson - The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Charlotte Rampling - London Spy

Kerry Washington - Confirmation