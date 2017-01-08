Espectáculos HOLLYWOOD

Globos de Oro: todos los nominados y ganadores

La La Land fue la máxima vencedora; se llevó los siete premios por los cuales concursaba
La ceremonia de los Globos de Oro, premiación que celebra lo mejor del cine y la televisión, se realizó anoche, dejando como gran ganadora a la película La La Land y a la serie The Night Manager.

El conductor y comediante Jimmy Fallon abrió la transmisión con un musical inspirado en La La Land y de la mano de varias estrellas como Nicole Kidman, Kid Harington (con una referencia a la casi muerte de su personaje Jon Snow) y Justin Timberlake.

Presentación Globos de Oro

La apertura fue seguida con un traspié: los teleprompters no funcionaban, por lo cual Fallon tuvo que improvisar por unos breves minutos.

En esta 74° edición, los Globos de Oro tuvieron como mayor nominado y ganador al filme La La Land, con siete nominaciones. La película ganó todas las estatuillas por las que concursaba, incluyendo Mejor película, Mejor actor y actriz y mejor director.

Las películas Moonlight y Manchester by the Sea le seguían de cerca con seis y cinco menciones respectivamente, pero solo se llevaron el premio a Mejor actor para Casey Affleck y el no menor Mejor película de drama para Moonlight.

En el ámbito televisivo, la premiación fue más repartida. La favorita The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story recibió dos estatuillas como Mejor miniserie y Mejor actriz, otorgado a Sarah Paulson, mientras que Atlanta se consolidó como la gran sorpresa de la noche, recibiendo el premio a Mejor serie musical o de comedia. El elenco de The night manager, por su parte, recibió tres estatuillas por sus roles principales.

Meryl Streep fue homenajeada con el Cecil B. DeMille, premio que celebra la trayectoria de un artista. Allí la legendaria actriz aprovecho para ofrecer un sentido discurso en contra de Donald Trump.

Vea la lista completa de nominaciones y los ganadores.

CINE

Globos de Oro peliculas

Mejor película de drama

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Ganadora: Moonlight

Mejor película musical o de comedia

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

Ganadora: La La Land

Sing Street

Mejor actor de drama

Globos de Oro actores drama

Ganador: Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea

Joel Edgerton - Loving

Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington - Fences

Mejor actriz de drama

Globos de Oro actrices drama

Amy Adams - Arrival

Jessica Chastain - Miss Sloane

Ganadora: Isabelle Huppert - Elle

Ruth Negga - Loving

Natalie Portman - Jackie

Mejor actor musical o de comedia

Globos de Oro actor comedia

Colin Farrell - The Lobster

Ganador: Ryan Gosling - La La Land

Hugh Grant - Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill - War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds - Deadpool

Mejor actriz de musical o comedia

Globos de Oro actrices comedia

Annette Bening - 20th Century Women

Lily Collins - Rules Don't Apply

Hailee Steinfeld - The Edge of Seventeen

Ganadora: Emma Stone - La La Land

Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins

Mejor actor de reparto

Mahershala Ali - Moonlight

Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg - Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel - Lion

Ganador: Aaron Taylor - Johnson - Nocturnal Animals

Mejor actriz de reparto

Ganadora: Viola Davis - Fences

Naomie Harris - Moonlight

Nicole Kidman - Lion

Octavia Spencer - Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea

Mejor director

Ganador: Damien Chazelle - La La Land

Tom Ford - Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson - Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins - Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea

Mejor guión

Ganador: Damien Chazelle - La La Land

Tom Ford - Nocturnal Animals

Barry Jenkins - Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea

Taylor Sheridan - Hell or High Water

Mejor banda sonora original

Nicholas Britell - Moonlight

Ganador: Justin Hurwitz - La La Land

Jóhann Jóhannsson - Arrival

Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka - Lion

Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams & Benjamin Wallfisch - Hidden Figures

Mejor canción original

Can't Stop the Feeling! (Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake) - Trolls

Ganadora: City of Stars (Justin Hurwitz, Pasek & Paul) - La La Land

Faith (Ryan Tedder, Stevie Wonder & Francis Farewell Starlite) - Sing

Gold (Stephen Gaghan, Danger Mouse, Daniel Pemberton & Iggy Pop) - Gold

How Far I'll Go (Lin-Manuel Miranda) - Moana

Mejor película de habla no inglesa

Divines (Francia)

Ganadora: Elle (Francia)

Neruda (Chile)

The Salesman (Irán/Francia)

Toni Erdmann (Alemania)

Mejor película animada

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

Sing

Ganadora: Zootopia


TELEVISIÓN

Globos de oro televisión

Mejor serie de drama

Ganadora: The Crown (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

Westworld (HBO)

Mejor serie, musical o comedia

Ganadora: Atlanta (FX)

Black-ish (ABC)

Mozart in the Jungle (Amazon)

Transparent (Amazon)

Veep (HBO)

Mejor actor de drama

Rami Malek - Mr Robot

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys - The Americans

Liev Schreiber - Ray Donovan

Ganador: Billy Bob Thornton - Goliath

Mejor actriz de drama

Caitriona Balfe - Outlander

Ganadora: Claire Foy - The Crown

Keri Russell - The Americans

Winona Ryder - Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood - Westworld

Mejor actor, musical o comedia

Anthony Anderson - Black-ish

Gael Garcia Bernal - Mozart in the Jungle

Ganador: Donald Glover - Atlanta

Nick Nolte - Graves

Jeffrey Tambor - Transparent

Mejor actriz, musical o comedia

Rachel Bloom - Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker - Divorce

Issa Rae - Insecure

Gina Rodriguez - Jane the Virgin

Ganadora: Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish

Mejor miniserie o película para TV

American Crime (ABC)

The Dresser (Starz)

The Night Manager (AMC)

The Night Of (HBO)

Ganadora: The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX)

Mejor actor en miniserie o película para TV

Riz Ahmed - The Night Of

Bryan Cranston - All The Way

Ganador: Tom Hiddleston - The Night Manager

John Turturro - The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance - The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Mejor actriz en miniserie o película para TV

Felicity Huffman - American Crime

Riley Keough - The Girlfriend Experience

Ganadora: Sarah Paulson - The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Charlotte Rampling - London Spy

Kerry Washington - Confirmation

Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie o película para TV

Ganador: Hugh Laurie - The Night Manager

Sterling K. Brown - The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story

John Lithgow T-he Crown

Christian Slater - Mr. Robot

John Travolta - The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para TV

Ganadora: Olivia Colman - The Night Manager

Lena Headey - Game of Thrones

Chrissy Metz - This Is Us

Mandy Moore - This Is Us

Thandie Newton - Westworld



