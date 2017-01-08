Globos de Oro: todos los nominados y ganadores

CINE

Globos de Oro peliculas

Mejor película de drama

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Ganadora: Moonlight

Mejor película musical o de comedia

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

Ganadora: La La Land

Sing Street

Mejor actor de drama

Globos de Oro actores drama

Ganador: Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea

Joel Edgerton - Loving

Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington - Fences

Mejor actriz de drama

Globos de Oro actrices drama

Amy Adams - Arrival

Jessica Chastain - Miss Sloane

Ganadora: Isabelle Huppert - Elle

Ruth Negga - Loving

Natalie Portman - Jackie

Mejor actor musical o de comedia

Globos de Oro actor comedia

Colin Farrell - The Lobster

Ganador: Ryan Gosling - La La Land

Hugh Grant - Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill - War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds - Deadpool

Mejor actriz de musical o comedia

Globos de Oro actrices comedia

Annette Bening - 20th Century Women

Lily Collins - Rules Don't Apply

Hailee Steinfeld - The Edge of Seventeen

Ganadora: Emma Stone - La La Land

Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins

Mejor actor de reparto

Mahershala Ali - Moonlight

Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg - Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel - Lion

Ganador: Aaron Taylor - Johnson - Nocturnal Animals

Mejor actriz de reparto

Ganadora: Viola Davis - Fences

Naomie Harris - Moonlight

Nicole Kidman - Lion

Octavia Spencer - Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea

Mejor director

Ganador: Damien Chazelle - La La Land

Tom Ford - Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson - Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins - Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea

Mejor guión

Ganador: Damien Chazelle - La La Land

Tom Ford - Nocturnal Animals

Barry Jenkins - Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea

Taylor Sheridan - Hell or High Water

Mejor banda sonora original

Nicholas Britell - Moonlight

Ganador: Justin Hurwitz - La La Land

Jóhann Jóhannsson - Arrival

Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka - Lion

Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams & Benjamin Wallfisch - Hidden Figures

Mejor canción original

Can't Stop the Feeling! (Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake) - Trolls

Ganadora: City of Stars (Justin Hurwitz, Pasek & Paul) - La La Land

Faith (Ryan Tedder, Stevie Wonder & Francis Farewell Starlite) - Sing

Gold (Stephen Gaghan, Danger Mouse, Daniel Pemberton & Iggy Pop) - Gold

How Far I'll Go (Lin-Manuel Miranda) - Moana

Mejor película de habla no inglesa

Divines (Francia)

Ganadora: Elle (Francia)

Neruda (Chile)

The Salesman (Irán/Francia)

Toni Erdmann (Alemania)

Mejor película animada

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

Sing

Ganadora: Zootopia





TELEVISIÓN

Globos de oro televisión

Mejor serie de drama

Ganadora: The Crown (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

Westworld (HBO)

Mejor serie, musical o comedia

Ganadora: Atlanta (FX)

Black-ish (ABC)

Mozart in the Jungle (Amazon)

Transparent (Amazon)

Veep (HBO)

Mejor actor de drama

Rami Malek - Mr Robot

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys - The Americans

Liev Schreiber - Ray Donovan

Ganador: Billy Bob Thornton - Goliath

Mejor actriz de drama

Caitriona Balfe - Outlander

Ganadora: Claire Foy - The Crown

Keri Russell - The Americans

Winona Ryder - Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood - Westworld

Mejor actor, musical o comedia

Anthony Anderson - Black-ish

Gael Garcia Bernal - Mozart in the Jungle

Ganador: Donald Glover - Atlanta

Nick Nolte - Graves

Jeffrey Tambor - Transparent

Mejor actriz, musical o comedia

Rachel Bloom - Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker - Divorce

Issa Rae - Insecure

Gina Rodriguez - Jane the Virgin

Ganadora: Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish

Mejor miniserie o película para TV

American Crime (ABC)

The Dresser (Starz)

The Night Manager (AMC)

The Night Of (HBO)

Ganadora: The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX)

Mejor actor en miniserie o película para TV

Riz Ahmed - The Night Of

Bryan Cranston - All The Way

Ganador: Tom Hiddleston - The Night Manager

John Turturro - The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance - The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Mejor actriz en miniserie o película para TV

Felicity Huffman - American Crime

Riley Keough - The Girlfriend Experience

Ganadora: Sarah Paulson - The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Charlotte Rampling - London Spy

Kerry Washington - Confirmation

Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie o película para TV

Ganador: Hugh Laurie - The Night Manager

Sterling K. Brown - The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story

John Lithgow T-he Crown

Christian Slater - Mr. Robot

John Travolta - The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para TV

Ganadora: Olivia Colman - The Night Manager

Lena Headey - Game of Thrones

Chrissy Metz - This Is Us

Mandy Moore - This Is Us

