Los ganadores de los premios Grammy
Blog en vivo con los premiados al mayor galardón de la música estadounidense
La ceremonia de los premios Grammy comenzará oficialmente a las 22 horas, pero antes se entregaron varias de las 83 estatuillas. Entre los ganadores más destacados se encuentra David Bowie, que recibió dos estatuillas póstumas por su disco Blackstar en las categorías Mejor packaging y Mejor ingeniería de sonido no clásica.
Beyoncé, la artista que más nominaciones recibió (nueve) ya obtuvo un gramófono en Mejor video musical por Formation.
Vea los ganadores a medida que se anuncian.
Nominados y ganadores
Álbum del año
25 - Adele
Lemonade - Beyoncé
Purpose - Justin Bieber
Views - Drake
Sailor's Guide to Earth - Sturgill Simpson
Purpose - Justin Bieber
Views - Drake
Sailor's Guide to Earth - Sturgill Simpson
Mejor grabación del año
Hello - Adele
Formation - Beyoncé
7 Years - Lukas Graham
Work - Rihanna Featuring Drake
Stressed Out - Twenty One Pilots
7 Years - Lukas Graham
Work - Rihanna Featuring Drake
Stressed Out - Twenty One Pilots
Mejor canción del año
Formation - Beyoncé
Hello - Adele
I Took a Pill in Ibiza" - Mike Posner
Love Yourself - Justin Bieber
7 Years - Lukas Graham
I Took a Pill in Ibiza" - Mike Posner
Love Yourself - Justin Bieber
7 Years - Lukas Graham
Mejor artista nuevo
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Chance The Rapper
Maren Morris
Anderson .Paak
Chance The Rapper
Maren Morris
Anderson .Paak
Mejor álbum de pop vocal
25 - Adele
Purpose - Justin Bieber
Dangerous Woman - Ariana Grande
Confident - Demi Lovato
This Is Acting - Sia
Mejor interpretación de pop solista
Hello - Adele
Hold Up - Beyoncé
Love Yourself - Justin Bieber
Piece By Piece (Idol Version) - Kelly Clarkson
Dangerous Woman - Ariana Grande
Mejor interpretación pop por dúo o grupo
Closer – The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey
7 Years – Lukas Graham
Work – Rihanna ft. Drake
Cheap Thrills – Sia ft. Sean Paul
Stressed Out – Twenty One Pilots
Lea también: Las reinas de los Grammy
Mejor álbum de dance/electrónicaGANADOR: Skin - Flume
Electronica 1: The Time Machine - Jean-Michel Jarre
Epoch - Tycho
Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future - Underworld
Louie Vega Starring...XXVIII - Louie Vega
Mejor grabación dance
GANADOR: Don't Let Me Down – The Chainsmokers ft. Daya
Tearing Me Up – Bob Moses
Never Be Like You – Flume featuring Kai
Rinse & Repeat – Riton featuring Kah-Lo
Drinkee – Sofi Tukker
Mejor canción de rock
Blackstar - David Bowie
Burn The Witch - Radiohead
Hardwired - Metallica
Heathens - Twenty One Pilots
My Name Is Human - Highly Suspect
Mejor interpretación de rock
Joe (Live from Austin City Limits) – Alabama Shakes
Don't Hurt Yourself – Beyoncé featuring Jack White
Blackstar – David Bowie
The Sound of Silence (Live On Conan) – Disturbed
Heathens – Twenty One Pilots
Mejor álbum de rock
California - Blink-182
Tell Me I'm Pretty - Cage The Elephant
Magma - Gojira
Death Of A Bachelor - Panic! At The Disco
Weezer - Weezer
Mejor álbum alternativo
22, A Million - Bon Iver
Blackstar - David Bowie
The Hope Six Demolition Project - PJ Harvey
Post Pop Depression - Iggy Pop
A Moon Shaped Pool - Radiohead
Mejor álbum urbano contemporáneo
Lemonade - Beyoncé
Ology - Gallant
We Are King - KING
Malibu - Anderson .Paak
Anti - Rihanna
Mejor álbum de rap
Coloring Book - Chance The Rapper
And The Anonymous Nobody - De La Soul
Major Key - DJ Khaled
Views - Drake
Blank Face LP - ScHoolboy Q
The Life Of Pablo - Kanye West
Mejor canción de rap
All The Way Up - Fat Joe & Remy Ma Ft. French Montana & Infared
Famous - Kanye West Ft. Rihanna
Hotline Bling - Drake
No Problem - Chance The Rapper Ft. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
Ultralight Beam - Kanye West Ft. Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream
Mejor performance de rap/cantado
Freedom - Beyoncé Ft. Kendrick Lamar
Hotline Bling - Drake
Broccoli - D.R.A.M. Ft. Lil Yachty
Ultralight Beam - Kanye West Ft. Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream
Famous - Kanye West Ft. Rihanna
Mejor video musical
Formation - Beyoncé
River - Leon Bridges
Up & Up - Coldplay
Gosh - Jamie XX
Upside Down & Inside Out - OK Go
Productor del año no clásico
Benny Blanco
Greg Kurstin
Max Martin
Nineteen85
Ricky Reed
Mejor álbum de pop latino
GANADOR: Un Besito Más - Jesse & Joy
Ilusión - Gaby Moreno
Similares - Laura Pausini
Seguir Latiendo - Sanalejo
Buena Vida - Diego Torres
Mejor álbum latino de rock, urbano o alternativo
GANADORA: Ilevitable - iLe
L.H.O.N. (La Humanidad O Nosotros) - Illya Kuryaki & The Valderamas
Buenaventura - La Santa Cecilia
Los Rakas - Los Rakas
Amor Supremo - Carla Morrison
Mejor video musical
GANADOR: Formation – Beyoncé
River – Leon Bridges
Up & Up – Coldplay
Gosh – Jamie XX
Upside Down & Inside Out – OK Go
Mejor filme musical
GANADOR: The Beatles: Eight Days a Week The Touring Years - The Beatles
I'll Sleep When I'm Dead – Steve Aoki
Lemonade – Beyoncé
The Music of Strangers – Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble
American Saturday Night: Live From The Grand Ole Opry