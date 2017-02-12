Los ganadores de los premios Grammy

La ceremonia de los premios Grammy comenzará oficialmente a las 22 horas, pero antes se entregaron varias de las 83 estatuillas. Entre los ganadores más destacados se encuentra David Bowie, que recibió dos estatuillas póstumas por su disco Blackstar en las categorías Mejor packaging y Mejor ingeniería de sonido no clásica.

Beyoncé, la artista que más nominaciones recibió (nueve) ya obtuvo un gramófono en Mejor video musical por Formation.

Vea los ganadores a medida que se anuncian.

Hello - Adele

Formation - Beyoncé

7 Years - Lukas Graham

Work - Rihanna Featuring Drake

Stressed Out - Twenty One Pilots

Formation - Beyoncé

Hello - Adele

I Took a Pill in Ibiza" - Mike Posner

Love Yourself - Justin Bieber

7 Years - Lukas Graham

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance The Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson .Paak

25 - Adele

Purpose - Justin Bieber

Dangerous Woman - Ariana Grande

Confident - Demi Lovato

This Is Acting - Sia





Mejor interpretación de pop solista Hello - Adele Hold Up - Beyoncé Love Yourself - Justin Bieber Piece By Piece (Idol Version) - Kelly Clarkson Dangerous Woman - Ariana Grande





Mejor interpretación pop por dúo o grupo Closer – The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey 7 Years – Lukas Graham Work – Rihanna ft. Drake Cheap Thrills – Sia ft. Sean Paul Stressed Out – Twenty One Pilots





Lea también: Las reinas de los Grammy





Mejor álbum de dance/electrónica

Electronica 1: The Time Machine - Jean-Michel Jarre

Epoch - Tycho

Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future - Underworld

Louie Vega Starring...XXVIII - Louie Vega





Mejor grabación dance GANADOR: Don't Let Me Down – The Chainsmokers ft. Daya Tearing Me Up – Bob Moses Never Be Like You – Flume featuring Kai Rinse & Repeat – Riton featuring Kah-Lo Drinkee – Sofi Tukker





Mejor canción de rock

Blackstar - David Bowie

Burn The Witch - Radiohead

Hardwired - Metallica

Heathens - Twenty One Pilots

My Name Is Human - Highly Suspect





Mejor interpretación de rock Joe (Live from Austin City Limits) – Alabama Shakes Don't Hurt Yourself – Beyoncé featuring Jack White Blackstar – David Bowie The Sound of Silence (Live On Conan) – Disturbed Heathens – Twenty One Pilots





Mejor álbum de rock

California - Blink-182

Tell Me I'm Pretty - Cage The Elephant

Magma - Gojira

Death Of A Bachelor - Panic! At The Disco

Weezer - Weezer





Mejor álbum alternativo

22, A Million - Bon Iver

Blackstar - David Bowie

The Hope Six Demolition Project - PJ Harvey

Post Pop Depression - Iggy Pop

A Moon Shaped Pool - Radiohead





Mejor álbum urbano contemporáneo

Lemonade - Beyoncé

Ology - Gallant

We Are King - KING

Malibu - Anderson .Paak

Anti - Rihanna





Mejor álbum de rap

Coloring Book - Chance The Rapper

And The Anonymous Nobody - De La Soul

Major Key - DJ Khaled

Views - Drake

Blank Face LP - ScHoolboy Q

The Life Of Pablo - Kanye West





Mejor canción de rap

All The Way Up - Fat Joe & Remy Ma Ft. French Montana & Infared

Famous - Kanye West Ft. Rihanna

Hotline Bling - Drake

No Problem - Chance The Rapper Ft. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

Ultralight Beam - Kanye West Ft. Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream





Mejor performance de rap/cantado

Freedom - Beyoncé Ft. Kendrick Lamar

Hotline Bling - Drake

Broccoli - D.R.A.M. Ft. Lil Yachty

Ultralight Beam - Kanye West Ft. Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream

Famous - Kanye West Ft. Rihanna





Mejor video musical

Formation - Beyoncé

River - Leon Bridges

Up & Up - Coldplay

Gosh - Jamie XX

Upside Down & Inside Out - OK Go





Productor del año no clásico

Benny Blanco

Greg Kurstin

Max Martin

Nineteen85

Ricky Reed





Mejor álbum de pop latino

GANADOR: Un Besito Más - Jesse & Joy

Ilusión - Gaby Moreno

Similares - Laura Pausini

Seguir Latiendo - Sanalejo

Buena Vida - Diego Torres





Mejor álbum latino de rock, urbano o alternativo

GANADORA: Ilevitable - iLe

L.H.O.N. (La Humanidad O Nosotros) - Illya Kuryaki & The Valderamas

Buenaventura - La Santa Cecilia

Los Rakas - Los Rakas

Amor Supremo - Carla Morrison