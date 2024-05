Andrey Rublev se consagra en el Mutua Madrid y hereda la corona de Alcaraz

RUBLO IS THE CHAMP! 🏆@AndreyRublev97 survives Auger-Aliassime 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 to clinch the second ATP Masters 1000 crown of his career in Madrid.



The World No. 8 becomes the first man to win both the singles and doubles #MMOPEN titles in the tournament history. pic.twitter.com/MyXu8PZqVP