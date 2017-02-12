Adele dominó en los premios Grammy

Adele se consagró como la gran nominada de la 59a ceremonia de los premios Grammy, llevándose los cinco premios a los que estaba nominada, entre los cuales se encontraban los tres más importantes: Grabación, Canción y Álbum del año.



"Gracias a todos desde lo más profundo de mi corazón", dijo emocionada Adele, dedicando su premio a Beyoncé, a quien consideró merecedora del galardón.

Beyoncé, la artista que más nominaciones recibió (nueve) obtuvo solo dos gramófonos en las categorías Mejor video musical por Formation y Mejor álbum urbano contemporáneo. Mientras que el rapero Chance the Rapper, que tenía siete nominaciones, recibió tres premios como Mejor artista, Mejor interpretación de rap y Mejor álbum de rap.

Entre los premiados más destacados se encuentra David Bowie, que también recibió cinco estatuillas póstumas por su disco Blackstar en las categorías Mejor packaging, Mejor ingeniería de sonido no clásica, Mejor performance de rock, Mejor álbum de música alternativa y Mejor canción rock.

Vea los ganadores más destacados de la noche.

GANADORA: Hello - Adele

Formation - Beyoncé

7 Years - Lukas Graham

Work - Rihanna Featuring Drake

Stressed Out - Twenty One Pilots

Formation - Beyoncé

GANADORA: Hello - Adele

I Took a Pill in Ibiza" - Mike Posner

Love Yourself - Justin Bieber

7 Years - Lukas Graham

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

GANADOR: Chance The Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson .Paak

GANADORA: 25 - Adele

Purpose - Justin Bieber

Dangerous Woman - Ariana Grande

Confident - Demi Lovato

This Is Acting - Sia





Mejor interpretación de pop solista GANADORA: Hello - Adele Hold Up - Beyoncé Love Yourself - Justin Bieber Piece By Piece (Idol Version) - Kelly Clarkson Dangerous Woman - Ariana Grande





Mejor interpretación pop por dúo o grupo Closer – The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey 7 Years – Lukas Graham Work – Rihanna ft. Drake Cheap Thrills – Sia ft. Sean Paul GANADOR: Stressed Out – Twenty One Pilots





Twenty One Pilots Grammy Twenty One Pilots







Mejor álbum de dance/electrónica

Electronica 1: The Time Machine - Jean-Michel Jarre

Epoch - Tycho

Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future - Underworld

Louie Vega Starring...XXVIII - Louie Vega





Mejor grabación dance GANADOR: Don't Let Me Down – The Chainsmokers ft. Daya Tearing Me Up – Bob Moses Never Be Like You – Flume featuring Kai Rinse & Repeat – Riton featuring Kah-Lo Drinkee – Sofi Tukker





Mejor canción de rock

GANADOR: Blackstar - David Bowie

Burn The Witch - Radiohead

Hardwired - Metallica

Heathens - Twenty One Pilots

My Name Is Human - Highly Suspect





Mejor interpretación de rock Joe (Live from Austin City Limits) – Alabama Shakes Don't Hurt Yourself – Beyoncé featuring Jack White GANADOR: Blackstar – David Bowie The Sound of Silence (Live On Conan) – Disturbed Heathens – Twenty One Pilots





Mejor álbum de rock

California - Blink-182

GANADOR - Tell Me I'm Pretty - Cage The Elephant

Magma - Gojira

Death Of A Bachelor - Panic! At The Disco

Weezer - Weezer





Mejor álbum de música alternativa

22, A Million - Bon Iver

GANADOR: Blackstar - David Bowie

The Hope Six Demolition Project - PJ Harvey

Post Pop Depression - Iggy Pop

A Moon Shaped Pool - Radiohead





Mejor álbum urbano contemporáneo

GANADORA: Lemonade - Beyoncé

Ology - Gallant

We Are King - KING

Malibu - Anderson .Paak

Anti - Rihanna





Mejor álbum de rap

GANADOR: Coloring Book - Chance The Rapper

And The Anonymous Nobody - De La Soul

Major Key - DJ Khaled

Views - Drake

Blank Face LP - ScHoolboy Q

The Life Of Pablo - Kanye West





Chance the rapper Grammy Chance the Rapper





Mejor canción de rap

All The Way Up - Fat Joe & Remy Ma Ft. French Montana & Infared

Famous - Kanye West Ft. Rihanna

GANADOR: Hotline Bling - Drake

No Problem - Chance The Rapper Ft. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

Ultralight Beam - Kanye West Ft. Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream





Mejor interpretación de rap/cantado

Freedom - Beyoncé Ft. Kendrick Lamar

GANADOR: Hotline Bling - Drake

Broccoli - D.R.A.M. Ft. Lil Yachty

Ultralight Beam - Kanye West Ft. Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream

Famous - Kanye West Ft. Rihanna





Productor del año no clásico

Benny Blanco

GANADOR: Greg Kurstin

Max Martin

Nineteen85

Ricky Reed





Mejor álbum de pop latino

GANADOR: Un Besito Más - Jesse & Joy

Ilusión - Gaby Moreno

Similares - Laura Pausini

Seguir Latiendo - Sanalejo

Buena Vida - Diego Torres





Mejor álbum latino de rock, urbano o alternativo

GANADORA: Ilevitable - iLe

L.H.O.N. (La Humanidad O Nosotros) - Illya Kuryaki & The Valderamas

Buenaventura - La Santa Cecilia

Los Rakas - Los Rakas

Amor Supremo - Carla Morrison