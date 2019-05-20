Así fueron los mensajes de despedida del elenco de GOT

Los actores de la exitosa serie que terminó el pasado domingo decidieron dar un último adiós a sus personajes en sus redes sociales
20 de mayo de 2019 a las 11:57
Tras los ocho años de pasiones exacerbadas que generó Game of Thrones, millones de seguidores y fanáticos de la serie alrededor del mundo conocieron el final de la historia el pasado domingo. Y, así como ahora los espectadores probablemente extrañen la serie, los actores que interpretaron a los distintos personajes también sintieron la despedida y lo manifestaron en sus redes sociales.
Con poco más de 20 años y una carrera artística que apenas comenzaba, la vida de Emilia Clarke dio un giro por completo cuando fue elegida para interpretar a la Madre de Dragones, Daenerys Targaryen. Por eso, a la londinense de 32 años le resultó difícil expresar lo que significó la serie. "Encontrar las palabras para escribir este post me ha dejado abrumada por lo mucho que quiero decir, pero cómo se sienten las palabras pequeñas en comparación con lo que este programa y Dany han significado para mí”, comenzó el mensaje junto a una foto del elenco en la cuenta de Instagram de Clarke.
"El capítulo de la madre de los dragones ha retomado toda mi vida adulta. Esta mujer ha tomado todo mi corazón. He sudado en el fuego del dragón, derramé muchas lágrimas por aquellos que dejaron a mi familia antes, y sequé mi cerebro tratando de hacer Khaleesi y las palabras magistrales, las acciones (y los nombres) que me dieron, justicia", dijo la actriz sobre su personaje que sorprendió e indignó a muchos en el capítulo final.
Clarke destacó que Game of Thrones la formó como mujer, actriz y ser humano. Además, se dirigió especialmente a sus "fanáticos de la magia": "Les debo muchas gracias, por su mirada fija en lo que hemos hecho y lo que he hecho con un personaje que ya estaba en el corazón de muchos antes de que me pusiera la peluca de platinada de los sueños. Sin ustedes no hay nosotros".
Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me. The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice. Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown. But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended. @gameofthrones @hbo #love #motherofdragonsoverandout
"Sansa, gracias por enseñarme resistencia, valentía y lo que realmente es la fuerza. Gracias por enseñarme a ser amable y paciente y a liderar con amor. Crecí contigo.", agradeció Sophie Turner a su personaje Sansa Stark que fue madurando –al igual que ella, que tenía 15 años cuando comenzó la serie– cada temporada hasta alcanzar el trono del norte.
"Me enamoré de ti a los 13 y ahora 10 años después. A los 23 te dejo atrás, pero nunca dejaré atrás lo que me has enseñado. Al show y a la increíble gente que lo hizo, gracias por darme las mejores lecciones de vida y drama que podría haber pedido. (...) Y finalmente a los aficionados. Gracias por enamorarse de estos personajes y por apoyar este espectáculo hasta el final. Voy a extrañar esto más que nada", concluyó la actriz en una publicación de Instagram donde también compartió una foto del elenco y otra de los hermanos Stark.
Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me. To the show and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for. Without you I wouldn’t be the person I am today. Thank you for giving me this chance all those years ago. And finally to the fans. Thank you for falling in love with these characters and supporting this show right through till the end. I’ll miss this more than anything.
"A los compadres que cambiaron mi vida, los saludo. Por estar cerca de las personas más hermosas, por el trabajo dental y por nadie que esté jugando con Sansa excepto yo cuando me niego a dejarla dormir la siesta. Cambió tu vida y la mía. #GameofThrones, el mejor programa de televisión...hasta ahora", escribió el chileno Pedro Pascal que interpretó a Oberyn Martell hasta su muerte en la cuarta temporada.
To the mensches who changed my life, I salute. To being around the very most gorgeous people, to dental work and to no one messing with Sansa except me when I refuse to let her nap. It changed your lives and mine. #GameofThrones, the greatest show on television... so far 😉😉😉
Para John Bradley, el británico de 30 años que encarnó a Samwell Tarly, el último episodio de Game of Thrones fue "el paso final de un largo y maravilloso viaje", según expresó en su Instagram.
El actor contó que su viaje dentro de la serie comenzó el 19 de julio de 2010. "Recientemente encontré mi calendario de ensayo y preparación para la temporada 1, semana 1. Esto me lo dieron cuando aterricé en Belfast por primera vez, semanas antes incluso de que empezáramos a disparar. Aquí está el ensayo donde conocí a Kit, y la primera vez que usé el disfraz que me ha visto durante 8 temporadas", recordó Bradley que en la publicación donde escribió su mensaje compartió una foto con el calendario.
"Conocí a muchas personas esa semana que han llegado a significar tanto para mí. En ese entonces no podríamos haber sabido el viaje que haríamos juntos. No cambiaría esa experiencia, o esas personas, por el mundo", concluyó el actor.
So tonight we have our very last episode. It’s the final step of a long and wonderful journey. A journey that, for me, started at 10am on Monday 19th of July 2010. I know this because recently I found my rehearsal and prep schedule for season 1, week 1. This was given to me when I landed in Belfast for the first time, weeks before we even started shooting. Listed here is the rehearsal where I first met Kit, and the first time I wore the costume that’s seen me through 8 seasons. I’m glad I kept this. I met so many people that week who have come to mean so much to me. Back then we couldn’t have known the journey we’d go on together. I wouldn’t swap that experience, or those people, for the world. Enjoy the episode and thanks for everything. ❤️❤️❤️ @gameofthrones @hbo #GOT 👋
"Gusano gris. Pasaste de un robot a un niño de verdad. Estoy orgulloso de ti. Te echaré de menos amigo", así se despidió de su personaje Jacob Anderson, que eligió compartir las fotos del primer y último día de rodaje de GOT.
1. First Day. 2. Last Day. GoT was like the craziest school trip ever. A 6 year Adventure Weekend. Grey Worm. You went from a robot to a real boy. I’m proud of you. I’ll miss you bud. Thank you to everybody that cared about him and rooted for him. He was really scared at first, but you made him feel loved. He appreciates it. I asked him. Huge shout out to the Targs team: Nats, Emilia, Conleth, Peter, Iain, Ian, Michiel, Reece, Ed, Kit, Liam. Thank you for making the days so fun. Here’s to every single department behind the scenes that worked to the bone to make this show. They worked tirelessly everyday to make this thing, and they never get shout outs and they know that but they do it anyway. Here’s to you, you ragtag bunch of talented clever rascals. I love ya’ll. Thank you. Game of Thrones ENDS tonight on @hbo AT 9pm and @skyatlanticuk at 2am. I hope you enjoy it.
