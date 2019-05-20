Así fueron los mensajes de despedida del elenco de GOT

Tras los ocho años de pasiones exacerbadas que generó Game of Thrones, millones de seguidores y fanáticos de la serie alrededor del mundo conocieron el final de la historia el pasado domingo. Y, así como ahora los espectadores probablemente extrañen la serie, los actores que interpretaron a los distintos personajes también sintieron la despedida y lo manifestaron en sus redes sociales.

Con poco más de 20 años y una carrera artística que apenas comenzaba, la vida de Emilia Clarke dio un giro por completo cuando fue elegida para interpretar a la Madre de Dragones, Daenerys Targaryen. Por eso, a la londinense de 32 años le resultó difícil expresar lo que significó la serie. "Encontrar las palabras para escribir este post me ha dejado abrumada por lo mucho que quiero decir, pero cómo se sienten las palabras pequeñas en comparación con lo que este programa y Dany han significado para mí”, comenzó el mensaje junto a una foto del elenco en la cuenta de Instagram de Clarke.

"El capítulo de la madre de los dragones ha retomado toda mi vida adulta. Esta mujer ha tomado todo mi corazón. He sudado en el fuego del dragón, derramé muchas lágrimas por aquellos que dejaron a mi familia antes, y sequé mi cerebro tratando de hacer Khaleesi y las palabras magistrales, las acciones (y los nombres) que me dieron, justicia", dijo la actriz sobre su personaje que sorprendió e indignó a muchos en el capítulo final.

Clarke destacó que Game of Thrones la formó como mujer, actriz y ser humano. Además, se dirigió especialmente a sus "fanáticos de la magia": "Les debo muchas gracias, por su mirada fija en lo que hemos hecho y lo que he hecho con un personaje que ya estaba en el corazón de muchos antes de que me pusiera la peluca de platinada de los sueños. Sin ustedes no hay nosotros".

"Sansa, gracias por enseñarme resistencia, valentía y lo que realmente es la fuerza. Gracias por enseñarme a ser amable y paciente y a liderar con amor. Crecí contigo.", agradeció Sophie Turner a su personaje Sansa Stark que fue madurando –al igual que ella, que tenía 15 años cuando comenzó la serie– cada temporada hasta alcanzar el trono del norte.

"Me enamoré de ti a los 13 y ahora 10 años después. A los 23 te dejo atrás, pero nunca dejaré atrás lo que me has enseñado. Al show y a la increíble gente que lo hizo, gracias por darme las mejores lecciones de vida y drama que podría haber pedido. (...) Y finalmente a los aficionados. Gracias por enamorarse de estos personajes y por apoyar este espectáculo hasta el final. Voy a extrañar esto más que nada", concluyó la actriz en una publicación de Instagram donde también compartió una foto del elenco y otra de los hermanos Stark.

"A los compadres que cambiaron mi vida, los saludo. Por estar cerca de las personas más hermosas, por el trabajo dental y por nadie que esté jugando con Sansa excepto yo cuando me niego a dejarla dormir la siesta. Cambió tu vida y la mía. #GameofThrones, el mejor programa de televisión...hasta ahora", escribió el chileno Pedro Pascal que interpretó a Oberyn Martell hasta su muerte en la cuarta temporada.

Para John Bradley, el británico de 30 años que encarnó a Samwell Tarly, el último episodio de Game of Thrones fue "el paso final de un largo y maravilloso viaje", según expresó en su Instagram.

El actor contó que su viaje dentro de la serie comenzó el 19 de julio de 2010. "Recientemente encontré mi calendario de ensayo y preparación para la temporada 1, semana 1. Esto me lo dieron cuando aterricé en Belfast por primera vez, semanas antes incluso de que empezáramos a disparar. Aquí está el ensayo donde conocí a Kit, y la primera vez que usé el disfraz que me ha visto durante 8 temporadas", recordó Bradley que en la publicación donde escribió su mensaje compartió una foto con el calendario.

"Conocí a muchas personas esa semana que han llegado a significar tanto para mí. En ese entonces no podríamos haber sabido el viaje que haríamos juntos. No cambiaría esa experiencia, o esas personas, por el mundo", concluyó el actor.

"Gusano gris. Pasaste de un robot a un niño de verdad. Estoy orgulloso de ti. Te echaré de menos amigo", así se despidió de su personaje Jacob Anderson, que eligió compartir las fotos del primer y último día de rodaje de GOT.

Agradecimiento y nostalgia de varios actores de GOT