Las fotos con que la familia real británica desea una feliz Navidad

El príncipe Carlos fue el más tradicional, Harry destacó su boda y William se mostró orgulloso de su familia
15 de diciembre de 2018 a las 16:20
Se aproxima Navidad y la familia real británica, hizo públicas sus felicitaciones. El pasado viernes, el príncipe Carlos y sus hijos, William y Harry, eligieron fotografías que los identifican para enviar sus mensajes.
El príncipe Carlos –heredero del trono– optó por el retrato más tradicional y se mostró junto a su esposa, Camila de Cornualles, sentado en un banco.
Por su parte, Harry y Meghan Markle –que celebran su primera Navidad como matrimonio–, eligieron una foto inédita del día de la boda. En la imagen se los ve a ambos de espalda.
William decidió destacar a su familia, por eso, compartió la fotografía más descontracturada de las tres. Posados sobre el tronco de un árbol y vestidos de manera informal, el nieto mayor de la reina Elizabeth y su esposa, Kate Middleton, aparecen acompañados de sus tres hijos – George, Charlotte y Luis–.
