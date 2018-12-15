Personajes > Realeza

Las fotos con que la familia real británica desea una feliz Navidad

El príncipe Carlos fue el más tradicional, Harry destacó su boda y William se mostró orgulloso de su familia

15 de diciembre de 2018 a las 16:20

Se aproxima Navidad y la familia real británica, hizo públicas sus felicitaciones. El pasado viernes, el príncipe Carlos y sus hijos, William y Harry, eligieron fotografías que los identifican para enviar sus mensajes.

El príncipe Carlos –heredero del trono– optó por el retrato más tradicional y se mostró junto a su esposa, Camila de Cornualles, sentado en un banco.

Por su parte, Harry y Meghan Markle –que celebran su primera Navidad como matrimonio–, eligieron una foto inédita del día de la boda. En la imagen se los ve a ambos de espalda.

William decidió destacar a su familia, por eso, compartió la fotografía más descontracturada de las tres. Posados sobre el tronco de un árbol y vestidos de manera informal, el nieto mayor de la reina Elizabeth y su esposa, Kate Middleton, aparecen acompañados de sus tres hijos – George, Charlotte y Luis–.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@ClarenceHouse and @KensingtonRoyal have today released images, which feature on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas cards this year. Swipe 👉 to see all three! The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall were photographed in the @ClarenceHouse during the summer by Hugo Burnand. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s photo was taken in the Autumn at Anmer Hall by the photographer Matt Porteous and shows The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex today shared a new photograph from their Wedding Reception at Frogmore House on 19th May. The photograph, which was taken by photographer Chris Allerton, features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year.

Una publicación compartida de The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) el

