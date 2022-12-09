The Game Awards: mirá qué videojuegos fueron premiados como los mejores del año

La transmisión de los Game Awards comenzó a las 21:30 (hora de Uruguay) este jueves 8 de diciembre para reconocer a lo mejor del mundo de los videojuegos de este 2022. Así, entre una plétora de anuncios de nuevos títulos, fechas de lanzamiento, tráileres y más, el evento vio 31 ganadores a lo largo de sus diversas categorías.

El ganador de la noche fue Elden Ring, que se quedó con el galardón de juego del año y, contando este premio, se llevó cuatro de los siete a los que estaba nominado.

A continuación, todos los nominados por categoría y los ganadores.

Juego del año

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

God of War: Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)

Mejor dirección

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

God of War: Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

Immortality (Half Mermaid)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

Mejor narrativa

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

God of War: Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

Immortality (Half Mermaid)

Mejor dirección de arte

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

God of War: Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

Scorn (Ebb Software/Kepler Interactive)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

Mejor banda sonora y música

Olivier Deriviere, A Plague Tale: Requiem

Tsukasa Saitoh, Elden Ring

Bear McCreary, God of War: Ragnarök

Two Feathers, Metal: Hellsinger

Yasunori Mitsuda, Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Mejor diseño de audio

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

God of War: Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony/SIE)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

Mejor actuación

Ashly Burch, Horizon Forbidden West

Charlotte McBurney, A Plague Tale: Requiem

Christopher Judge, God of War: Ragnarök

Manon Gage, Immortality

Sunny Suljic, God of War: Ragnarök

Juego de mayor impacto

A Memoir Blue (Cloisters Interactive/Annapurna)

As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios)

Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over The Age/Fellow Traveller)

Endling – Extinction is Forever (Team Hindsight/Annapurna)

Hindsight (Northway Games/Finji)

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Mejor juego como servicio

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)

Mejor juego independiente (indie)

Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster / Devolver Digital)

Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)

Sifu (Sloclap)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

Tunic (TUNIC Team/Finji)

Mejor juego para dispositivos móviles

Apex Legends Mobile (Lightspeed & Quantum/Respawn/EA)

Diablo Immortal (Blizzard/NetEase)

Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)

Marvel Snap (Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse)

Tower of Fantasy (Hotta Studio/Perfect World/Level Infinite)

Mejor soporte a la comunidad

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Innovación en accesibilidad

As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios)

God of War: Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Return to Monkey Island (Terrible Toybox/Devolver Digital)

The Last of Us Part I (Naughty Dog/SIE)

The Quarry (Supermassive Games/2K)

Mejor juego de realidad virtual o realidad aumentada

After the Fall (Vertigo Games)

Among Us VR (Schell Games/InnerSloth)

Bonelab (Stress Level Zero)

Moss: Book 2 (Polyarc)

Red Matter 2 (Vertical Robot)

Mejor juego de acción

Bayonetta 3 (Platinum Games/Nintendo)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)

Sifu (Sloclap)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games/Dotemu)

Mejor juego de acción/aventura

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)

God of War: Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

Tunic (TUNIC Team/Finji)

Mejor juego de rol (RPG)

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Live a Live (Square Enix/Nintendo)

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Game Freak/Nintendo/TPCI)

Triangle Strategy (Artdink/Square Enix)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)

Mejor juego de pelea

DNF Duel (Arc System Works/EIGHTING/NEOPLE/NEXON)

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (CyberConnect 2 Co. Ltd/Bandai Namco)

The King of Fighters XV (SNK/Plaion)

Multiversus (Player First Games/WB Games)

Sifu (Sloclap)

Mejor juego familiar

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (HAL Laboratory / Nintendo)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Traveller’s Tales/WB Games)

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft)

Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Mejor juego de simulación/estrategia

Dune: Spice Wars (Shiro Games/Funcom)

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft)

Total War: Warhammer III (Creative Assembly/Sega)

Two Point Campus (Two Point Studios/Sega)

Victoria 3 (Paradox Development Studio/Paradox Interactive)

Mejor juego de deportes/carreras

F1 22 (Codemasters/EA Sports)

FIFA 23 (EA Vancouver/Romania/EA Sports)

NBA 2K23 (Visual Concepts/2K Sports)

Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE)

OlliOlli World (Roll 7/Private Division)

Mejor juego multijugador

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Multiversus (Player First Games/WB Games)

Overwatch 2 (Blizzard)

Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games/Dotemu)

Creador de contenido del año

Karl Jacobs

Ludwig

Nibellion

Nobru

QTCinderella

Mejor debut indie

Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)

Norco (Geography of Robots/Raw Fury)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

Tunic (TUNIC Team/Finji)

Vampire Survivors (poncle)

Mejor adaptación

Arcane: League of Legends (Fortiche/Riot Games/Netflix)

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Studio Trigger/CD Projekt, Netflix)

The Cuphead Show! (Studio MDHR/King Features Syndicate/Netflix)

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Sega Sammy Group/Paramount Pictures)

Uncharted (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures)

Juego más esperado de 2023

Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)

Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software/WB Games)

Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Mejor juego de e-sports

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

DOTA 2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Rocket League (Psyonix)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Mejor jugador de e-sports

Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon (Gen.G, League of Legends)

Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok (T1, League of Legends)

Finn “Karrigan” Andersen (FaZe Clan, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive))

Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)

Mejor equipo de e-sports

DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)

FaZe Clan (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

LA Thieves (Call of Duty)

LOUD (Valorant)

Mejor entrenador de eSports

Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi ((Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Matheus “Bzka” Tarasconi (Loud, Valorant)

Erik “D00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, Valorant)

Robert “Robban” Dahlström (FaZe Clan, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Go “Score” Dong-Bin (Gen.G, League of Legends)

Mejor evento de e-sports

Evo 2022 (diversos juegos del género pelea)

2022 League of Legends World Championship

PGL Major Antwerp 2022 (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational (League of Legends)

Valorant Champions 2022