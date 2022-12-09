The Game Awards: mirá qué videojuegos fueron premiados como los mejores del año

En la noche del jueves 8 se entregaron los premios, con pocas sorpresas, a lo más destacado en el mundo de los videojuegos de este 2022
09 de diciembre de 2022 a las 08:14
La transmisión de los Game Awards comenzó a las 21:30 (hora de Uruguay) este jueves 8 de diciembre para reconocer a lo mejor del mundo de los videojuegos de este 2022. Así, entre una plétora de anuncios de nuevos títulos, fechas de lanzamiento, tráileres y más, el evento vio 31 ganadores a lo largo de sus diversas categorías.
El ganador de la noche fue Elden Ring, que se quedó con el galardón de juego del año y, contando este premio, se llevó cuatro de los siete a los que estaba nominado.
A continuación, todos los nominados por categoría y los ganadores.
A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)
Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
God of War: Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)
Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
God of War: Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
Immortality (Half Mermaid)
Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)
Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
God of War: Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
Immortality (Half Mermaid)
Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
God of War: Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
Scorn (Ebb Software/Kepler Interactive)
Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
Olivier Deriviere, A Plague Tale: Requiem
Tsukasa Saitoh, Elden Ring
Bear McCreary, God of War: Ragnarök
Two Feathers, Metal: Hellsinger
Yasunori Mitsuda, Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)
Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
God of War: Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony/SIE)
Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
Ashly Burch, Horizon Forbidden West
Charlotte McBurney, A Plague Tale: Requiem
Christopher Judge, God of War: Ragnarök
Manon Gage, Immortality
Sunny Suljic, God of War: Ragnarök
A Memoir Blue (Cloisters Interactive/Annapurna)
As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios)
Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over The Age/Fellow Traveller)
Endling – Extinction is Forever (Team Hindsight/Annapurna)
Hindsight (Northway Games/Finji)
I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
Destiny 2 (Bungie)
Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)
Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster / Devolver Digital)
Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)
Sifu (Sloclap)
Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
Tunic (TUNIC Team/Finji)
Apex Legends Mobile (Lightspeed & Quantum/Respawn/EA)
Diablo Immortal (Blizzard/NetEase)
Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)
Marvel Snap (Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse)
Tower of Fantasy (Hotta Studio/Perfect World/Level Infinite)
Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
Destiny 2 (Bungie)
Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios)
God of War: Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
Return to Monkey Island (Terrible Toybox/Devolver Digital)
The Last of Us Part I (Naughty Dog/SIE)
The Quarry (Supermassive Games/2K)
After the Fall (Vertigo Games)
Among Us VR (Schell Games/InnerSloth)
Bonelab (Stress Level Zero)
Moss: Book 2 (Polyarc)
Red Matter 2 (Vertical Robot)
Bayonetta 3 (Platinum Games/Nintendo)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)
Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)
Sifu (Sloclap)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games/Dotemu)
A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)
God of War: Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
Tunic (TUNIC Team/Finji)
Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
Live a Live (Square Enix/Nintendo)
Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Game Freak/Nintendo/TPCI)
Triangle Strategy (Artdink/Square Enix)
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)
DNF Duel (Arc System Works/EIGHTING/NEOPLE/NEXON)
Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (CyberConnect 2 Co. Ltd/Bandai Namco)
The King of Fighters XV (SNK/Plaion)
Multiversus (Player First Games/WB Games)
Sifu (Sloclap)
Kirby and the Forgotten Land (HAL Laboratory / Nintendo)
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Traveller’s Tales/WB Games)
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft)
Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Dune: Spice Wars (Shiro Games/Funcom)
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft)
Total War: Warhammer III (Creative Assembly/Sega)
Two Point Campus (Two Point Studios/Sega)
Victoria 3 (Paradox Development Studio/Paradox Interactive)
F1 22 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
FIFA 23 (EA Vancouver/Romania/EA Sports)
NBA 2K23 (Visual Concepts/2K Sports)
Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE)
OlliOlli World (Roll 7/Private Division)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)
Multiversus (Player First Games/WB Games)
Overwatch 2 (Blizzard)
Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games/Dotemu)
Karl Jacobs
Ludwig
Nibellion
Nobru
QTCinderella
Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)
Norco (Geography of Robots/Raw Fury)
Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
Tunic (TUNIC Team/Finji)
Vampire Survivors (poncle)
Arcane: League of Legends (Fortiche/Riot Games/Netflix)
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Studio Trigger/CD Projekt, Netflix)
The Cuphead Show! (Studio MDHR/King Features Syndicate/Netflix)
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Sega Sammy Group/Paramount Pictures)
Uncharted (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures)
Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software/WB Games)
Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
DOTA 2 (Valve)
League of Legends (Riot Games)
Rocket League (Psyonix)
Valorant (Riot Games)
Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon (Gen.G, League of Legends)
Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok (T1, League of Legends)
Finn “Karrigan” Andersen (FaZe Clan, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive))
Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)
DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)
FaZe Clan (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Gen.G (League of Legends)
LA Thieves (Call of Duty)
LOUD (Valorant)
Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi ((Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Matheus “Bzka” Tarasconi (Loud, Valorant)
Erik “D00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, Valorant)
Robert “Robban” Dahlström (FaZe Clan, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Go “Score” Dong-Bin (Gen.G, League of Legends)
Evo 2022 (diversos juegos del género pelea)
2022 League of Legends World Championship
PGL Major Antwerp 2022 (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational (League of Legends)
Valorant Champions 2022
