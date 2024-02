Tebogo, el sucesor de Usain Bolt batió una marca histórica, pero no es considerada récord mundial

This is how Letsile Tebogo broke the world 300m record over in South Africa 🔥



His time of 30.71 betters Wayde van Niekerk's mark of 30.81 from 2017 💥



Tebogo has also gone quicker than Michael Johnson and Usain Bolt over the distance 🇧🇼pic.twitter.com/OK9xX46AoZ