Harry y Meghan, tildados de hipócritas por hablar de medioambiente y viajar en jet privado

Hace un buen tiempo que Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry no recibían ninguna crítica grande por parte de los medios anglosajones. Hasta hace unos días. Porque los duques de Sussex, que frecuentemente se embanderan con causas ambientales, decidieron utilizar para transportarse hacia sus vacaciones de lujo un avión privado.
El primer movimiento fue desde Reino Unido hacia Ibiza el 6 de agosto, cuando la pareja y su hijo Archie volaron en el jet privado y eso levantó mucha polvareda, dado que se sabe el grado de contaminación que provocan este tipo de aviones. En esa oportunidad, la familia viajó por seis días para celebrar el cumpleaños número 38 de Meghan.
Según informó el portal británico The Sun, tras el primer viaje, el nieto de la reina Isabel, su esposa y el bebé de tres meses volvieron a Reino Unido el 12 de agosto y partieron nuevamente el miércoles pasado, para continuar sus vacaciones de verano en Niza.
Con tres vuelos perjudiciales para el ambiente en menos de 10 días, los duques –que defienden la sostenibilidad en casi todos sus discursos– están en el ojo de la tormenta mediática una vez más.
El avión privado que utilizaron es de la compañía Cessna, su alquiler ronda los € 20.000 y es hasta siete veces más contaminante que un vuelo comercial, informaron medios internacionales.
"Es hipócrita que Harry hable sobre los terribles efectos del cambio climático mientras vuela por el mundo en avión privado", dijo a Vanity Fairs Ken Wharfe, quien fue guardaespaldas de la princesa Diana.
Jeez... these two ‘eco-warriors’ are something else. Beyond parody. https://t.co/8KA5O9efRs— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 19, 2019
Por su parte, el presentador británico Piers Morgan ironizó: "Salvando el planeta, un jet privado a la vez", escribió junto con un artículo en el que hablaba del viaje de los duques.
Saving the planet, one private jet at a time. 🙏 https://t.co/kMG2uNOjbW— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 14, 2019
Las críticas fueron varias y todas repitieron de cierto modo los mismos conceptos: Harry y Meghan son hipócritas y tienen “doble discurso”, porque constantemente dicen que luchan para combatir el cambio climático. De hecho, a fines de junio en la cuenta de Instagram de la pareja se compartió el siguiente mensaje del príncipe: “El daño ambiental ha sido tratado como un subproducto necesario del crecimiento económico. Este pensamiento está tan profundamente arraigado que se ha considerado parte del orden natural que el desarrollo de la humanidad se produce a expensas de nuestro planeta. Solamente ahora estamos comenzando a notar y comprender el daño que hemos estado causando”.
As a continuation of our monthly social awareness approach to shine a light on the accounts that are working towards positive change, for the month of July we turn our attention to the environment. There is a ticking clock to protect our planet - with climate change, the deterioration of our natural resources, endangerment of sacred wildlife, the impact of plastics and microplastics, and fossil fuel emissions, we are jeopardizing this beautiful place we call home - for ourselves and for future generations. Let’s save it. Let’s do our part. Quote from The Duke of Sussex: “Environmental damage has been treated as a necessary by-product of economic growth. So deeply ingrained is this thinking that it has been considered part of the natural order that humankind’s development comes at the expense of our planet. Only now are we starting to notice and understand the damage that we’ve been causing. With nearly 7.7 billion people inhabiting this Earth, every choice, every footprint, every action makes a difference.” *********************************************************** Please visit the accounts we are following this month for more details on how you can make great change and help save our planet. We can only do this together, and every little bit helps. 🌏 All photos included are from the above accounts