Personajes > DOBLE DISCURSO

Harry y Meghan, tildados de hipócritas por hablar de medioambiente y viajar en jet privado

Los duques de Sussex –que defienden la lucha contra el cambio climático– decidieron irse de vacaciones en uno de los medios de transporte considerados más contaminantes para el planeta

Tiempo de lectura: -'

19 de agosto de 2019 a las 12:58

Hace un buen tiempo que Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry no recibían ninguna crítica grande por parte de los medios anglosajones. Hasta hace unos días. Porque los duques de Sussex, que frecuentemente se embanderan con causas ambientales, decidieron utilizar para transportarse hacia sus vacaciones de lujo un avión privado.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tonight, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the first of a two game series of the Major League Baseball #LondonSeries, in support of @WeAreInvictusGames. Tonight’s highly anticipated game between the #Yankees and #RedSox took place at London stadium, Olympic Park. The @WeAreInvictusGames, of which His Royal Highness is Founding Patron, has been selected as charity partner for the @MLB 2019 series. The Invictus Games Foundation is the international charity that oversees the development of the Invictus Games, an international adaptive multi-sport event in which wounded, injured or sick armed service personnel and veterans participate. It celebrates the power of sport in recovery and how it can help, physically or psychologically, those suffering from injuries or illness. The word ‘invictus’ means ‘unconquered’ - it embodies the fighting spirit of the competitors. As part of the partnership, the Invictus Games Foundation have a team participating in London’s #Softball60, the social softball series built for the city and targeted to introduce the sport to new audiences and demonstrate that it is an inclusive sport. On this #ArmedForcesDay, tonight’s event was also a chance for Their Royal Highnesses to shine a light on the men and women here in the UK and around the world who have sacrificed so much for their country. Discover more about the Invictus Games Foundation through the link in our bio. Photo credit: PA

Una publicación compartida de The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) el

El primer movimiento fue desde Reino Unido hacia Ibiza el 6 de agosto, cuando la pareja y su hijo Archie volaron en el jet privado y eso levantó mucha polvareda, dado que se sabe el grado de contaminación que provocan este tipo de aviones. En esa oportunidad, la familia viajó por seis días para celebrar el cumpleaños número 38 de Meghan.

Según informó el portal británico The Sun, tras el primer viaje, el nieto de la reina Isabel, su esposa y el bebé de tres meses volvieron a Reino Unido el 12 de agosto y partieron nuevamente el miércoles pasado, para continuar sus vacaciones de verano en Niza.

Con tres vuelos perjudiciales para el ambiente en menos de 10 días, los duques –que defienden la sostenibilidad en casi todos sus discursos– están en el ojo de la tormenta mediática una vez más.

 El avión privado que utilizaron es de la compañía Cessna, su alquiler ronda los € 20.000 y es hasta siete veces más contaminante que un vuelo comercial, informaron medios internacionales.

"Es hipócrita que Harry hable sobre los terribles efectos del cambio climático mientras vuela por el mundo en avión privado", dijo a Vanity Fairs Ken Wharfe, quien fue guardaespaldas de la princesa Diana.

Por su parte, el presentador británico Piers Morgan ironizó: "Salvando el planeta, un jet privado a la vez", escribió junto con un artículo en el que hablaba del viaje de los duques.

Las críticas fueron varias y todas repitieron de cierto modo los mismos conceptos: Harry y Meghan son hipócritas y tienen “doble discurso”, porque constantemente dicen que luchan para combatir el cambio climático. De hecho, a fines de junio en la cuenta de Instagram de la pareja se compartió el siguiente mensaje del príncipe: “El daño ambiental ha sido tratado como un subproducto necesario del crecimiento económico. Este pensamiento está tan profundamente arraigado que se ha considerado parte del orden natural que el desarrollo de la humanidad se produce a expensas de nuestro planeta. Solamente ahora estamos comenzando a notar y comprender el daño que hemos estado causando”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

As a continuation of our monthly social awareness approach to shine a light on the accounts that are working towards positive change, for the month of July we turn our attention to the environment. There is a ticking clock to protect our planet - with climate change, the deterioration of our natural resources, endangerment of sacred wildlife, the impact of plastics and microplastics, and fossil fuel emissions, we are jeopardizing this beautiful place we call home - for ourselves and for future generations. Let’s save it. Let’s do our part. Quote from The Duke of Sussex: “Environmental damage has been treated as a necessary by-product of economic growth. So deeply ingrained is this thinking that it has been considered part of the natural order that humankind’s development comes at the expense of our planet. Only now are we starting to notice and understand the damage that we’ve been causing. With nearly 7.7 billion people inhabiting this Earth, every choice, every footprint, every action makes a difference.” *********************************************************** Please visit the accounts we are following this month for more details on how you can make great change and help save our planet. We can only do this together, and every little bit helps. 🌏 All photos included are from the above accounts

Una publicación compartida de The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) el

 

REPORTAR ERROR
RENUNCIÓ SU ASISTENTE
La primera tormenta de Meghan: críticas por manejo de personal
BODA EN EL REINO UNIDO
Fanáticos de la realeza acampan en Windsor a la espera del casamiento entre Harry y Meghan
SEMBLANZA
La congresista Rashida Tlaib, acérrima opositora de Trump que apoya boicot a Israel
OBITUARIO
Murió el cineasta argentino José Martínez Suárez, hermano de Mirtha Legrand
SUEÑO CUMPLIDO
¿Cómo llegó una fan uruguaya a la casa de Taylor Swift?

Revelación

Mike Tyson contó que fuma US$ 40 mil de marihuana por mes

Elecciones en Argentina

Tinelli y un duro mensaje a Macri: “¿Quién tiene el puto derecho de juzgar el voto de la gente?”

Ruptura

Miley Cyrus pansexual: se separó y fue fotografiada besando a una chica

Open Arms

Richard Gere visitó a los migrantes a los que no los dejan bajar en ningún puerto

Concurso de canto

Emanne, la niña de 10 años que vuelve locos a los jurados de America Got Talent con su voz

Jeffrey Epstein

Estaba acusado de tráfico y abuso sexual, era amigo de Trump y lo encontraron muerto en su celda

ALIMENTOS

Nuez Pecán: la reina de las frutas secas despega en Uruguay

Comentarios

El Observador

MARKETERS

Cuatro pilares para construir marca personal en LinkedIn

"Juego sucio no"
Talvi presentó denuncia contra cuenta de Whatsapp falsa
Elecciones
Agrupación blanca quiere proteger los valores de Saravia y Wilson

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

14:00 LIBRO
Una guía práctica de negocio para "mujeres independientes"
13:43 VEA EL VIDEO
Mirá el recibimiento que tuvo Nández en su primer partido en Cagliari
13:28 REINO UNIDO
Filtraciones del gobierno británico: las consecuencias de un Brexit sin acuerdo
13:13 FÚTBOL
Si Cerro Largo clasifica, ¿dónde se juega la final del Intermedio?
12:58 DOBLE DISCURSO
Harry y Meghan, tildados de hipócritas por hablar de medioambiente y viajar en jet privado
12:42 CAMPO & NEGOCIOS
Firmeza y colocación total en feria quincenal de Federico Rodríguez

Registrate gratis y seguí navegando.

¿Ya estás registrado? iniciá sesión aquí.

Pasá de informarte a formar tu opinión.

Suscribite desde US$ 245 / mes

Elegí tu plan

Estás por alcanzar el límite de notas.

Suscribite ahora a

Seguir leyendo Suscribite ahora

Te quedan 3 notas gratuitas.

Accedé ilimitado desde US$ 245 / mes

Seguir leyendo Suscribite ahora

Esta es tu última nota gratuita.

Se parte de desde US$ 245 / mes

Seguir leyendo Suscribite ahora

Alcanzaste el límite de notas gratuitas.

Elegí tu plan y accedé sin límites.

Ver planes

Contenido exclusivo de

Sé parte, pasá de informarte a formar tu opinión.

Si ya sos suscriptor Member, iniciá sesión acá

Cargando...