Entregaron los "Óscar" de los videojuegos: ¿cuál fue el mejor del 2020?

The Game Awards es el evento anual que se conoce como los "premios Óscar" de los videojuegos. La edición de este año destacó a The Last of Us Part II como el mejor título.

Además, sus creadores fueron los más menciones obtuvieron en cada una de las categorías: ganaron en siete de nueve nominaciones incluida Mejor Dirección, Mejor Narrativa, Mejor Dirección Artística y Mejor Música, hecha por el argentino Gustavo Santaolalla. El evento también distinguió a Tony Hawk's Pro Skater como el mejor videojuego deportivo, Among Us como el más destacado en la categoría "multijugador" y Microsoft Flight Simulator como el mejor simulador. Esta es la lista de ganadores y nominados: Juego del año (GOTY) The Last of Us Part II [GANADOR]

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

DOOM Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades Mejor videojuego de acción Hades [GANADOR]

DOOM Eternal

Half-Life: Alyx

Nioh 2

Streets of Rage 4 Mejor videojuego de acción/aventura The Last Of Us Part II [GANADOR]

Ghost of Tsushima

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Mejor videojuego de rol Final Fantasy VII Remake [GANADOR]

Genshin Impact

Persona 5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Mejor videojuego de lucha Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [GANADOR]

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe: Late[cl-r] Mejor videojuego familiar Animal Crossing: New Horizons [GANADOR]

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Minecraft Dungeons

Paper Mario: The Origami King Mejor videojuego de simulación/estrategia Microsoft Flight Simulator [GANADOR]

Crusader Kings III

Desperados III

Gears Tactics

XCOM: Chimera Squad Mejor videojuego de deportivo o carreras Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 [GANADOR]

DiRT 5

F1 2020

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21 Mejor multijugador Among Us [GANADOR]

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Valorant Mejor narrativa The Last of Us Part II [GANADOR]

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades Mejor dirección de juego The Last of Us Part II [GANADOR]

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx Mejor dirección de arte Ghost of Tsushima [GANADOR]

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part II Mejor diseño sonoro The Last of Us Part II [GANADOR]

Doom Eternal

Half-Life: Alyx

Ghost of Tsushima

Resident Evil 3 Mejor banda sonora Final Fantasy VII Remake [GANADOR]

Hades

Doom Eternal

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part II Mejor interpretación (actor de voz) Laura Bailey, The Last of Us Part II [GANADORA]

Ashley Johnson, The Last of Us Part II

Daisuke Tsuji, Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cunningham, Hades

Nadji Jeter, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Premio Mayor impacto social de un juego Tell Me Why [GANADOR]

If Found…

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Spiritfarer

Through the Darkest of Times Mejor juego en constante evolución No Man’s Sky [GANADOR]

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Call of Duty Warzone

Fortnite Mejor videojuego independiente Hades [GANADOR]

Carrion

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Spelunky 2

Spiritfarer Mejor videojuego para celulares Among Us [GANADOR]

Call of Duty Mobile

Genshin Impact

Legends of Runeterra

Pokémon Café Mix Mejor soporte de comunidad Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout [GANADOR]

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Valorant Mejor videojuego para dispositivos VR/AR Half-Life: Alyx [GANADOR]

Dreams

Marvel’s Iron Man VR

Star Wars: Squadrons

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Innovación en accesibilidad The Last Of Us Part II [GANADOR]

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Grounded

HyperDot

Watch Dogs Legion Mejor creador de contenidos Valkyrae [GANADORA]

Alanah Pearce

FaZe Nickmercs

Jay Ann Lopez

TimTheTatman Mejor videojuego debutante Phasmophobia [GANADOR]

Carrion

Mortal Shell

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Röki Mejor jugador de eSports Heo ‘Showmaker’ Su (League of Legends) [GANADOR]

Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter (Call of Duty)

Kim ‘Canyon”’Geon-bu (League of Legends)

Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro (Call of Duty)

Matthieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut (CS:GO) Mejor entrenador de eSports Danny ‘zonic’ Sorensen (CS:GO) [GANADOR]

Dae-hee ‘Crusty’ Park (OWL)

Fabian ‘Grabbz’ Lohmann (League of Legends)

Lee ‘Zefa’ Jae-min (League of Legends)

Raymond ‘rambo’ Lussier (Call of Duty) Mejor evento de eSports League of Legends World Championship 2020 (League of Legends)

BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals (CS:GO)

Call of Duty League Championship 2020 (Call of Duty)

IEM Katowice 2020 (CS:GO)

Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020 (Overwatch) Mejor videojuego de eSports League of Legends [GANADOR]

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Fortnite

Valorant Mejor comentarista de eSports Eefje ‘Sjokz’ Depoortere [GANADOR]

Alex ‘Goldenboy’ Mendez

Alex ‘Machine’ Richardson

James ‘Dash’ Patterson

Jorien ‘Sheever’ van der Heijden Mejor equipo de eSports G2 Esports (League of Legends) [GANADOR]

DAMWON Gaming (League of Legends)

Dallas Empire (Call of Duty)

San Francisco Shock (Overwatch League)

Team Secret (Dota 2)