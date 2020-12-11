Tecnología > Galardón

Entregaron los "Óscar" de los videojuegos: ¿cuál fue el mejor del 2020?

The Last Of Us, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater y Microsoft Flight Simulator fueron algunos de los premiados

11 de diciembre de 2020 a las 13:54

The Game Awards es el evento anual que se conoce como los "premios Óscar" de los videojuegos. La edición de este año destacó a The Last of Us Part II como el mejor título.

Además, sus creadores fueron los más menciones obtuvieron en cada una de las categorías: ganaron en siete de nueve nominaciones incluida Mejor Dirección, Mejor Narrativa, Mejor Dirección Artística y Mejor Música, hecha por el argentino Gustavo Santaolalla.

El evento también distinguió a Tony Hawk's Pro Skater como el mejor videojuego deportivo, Among Us como el más destacado en la categoría "multijugador" y Microsoft Flight Simulator como el mejor simulador.

Esta es la lista de ganadores y nominados:

Juego del año (GOTY)

  • The Last of Us Part II [GANADOR]
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • DOOM Eternal
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades

Mejor videojuego de acción

  • Hades [GANADOR]
  • DOOM Eternal
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Nioh 2
  • Streets of Rage 4

Mejor videojuego de acción/aventura

  • The Last Of Us Part II [GANADOR]
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Mejor videojuego de rol

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake [GANADOR]
  • Genshin Impact
  • Persona 5 Royal
  • Wasteland 3
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Mejor videojuego de lucha

  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [GANADOR]
  • Granblue Fantasy: Versus
  • Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
  • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
  • UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe: Late[cl-r]

Mejor videojuego familiar

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons [GANADOR]
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
  • Minecraft Dungeons
  • Paper Mario: The Origami King

Mejor videojuego de simulación/estrategia

  • Microsoft Flight Simulator [GANADOR]
  • Crusader Kings III
  • Desperados III
  • Gears Tactics
  • XCOM: Chimera Squad

Mejor videojuego de deportivo o carreras

  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 [GANADOR]
  • DiRT 5
  • F1 2020
  • FIFA 21
  • NBA 2K21

Mejor multijugador

  • Among Us [GANADOR]
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Valorant

Mejor narrativa

  • The Last of Us Part II [GANADOR]
  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades

Mejor dirección de juego

  • The Last of Us Part II [GANADOR]
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx

Mejor dirección de arte

  • Ghost of Tsushima [GANADOR]
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Hades
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Last of Us Part II

Mejor diseño sonoro

  • The Last of Us Part II [GANADOR]
  • Doom Eternal
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Resident Evil 3

Mejor banda sonora

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake [GANADOR]
  • Hades
  • Doom Eternal
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Last of Us Part II

Mejor interpretación (actor de voz)

  • Laura Bailey, The Last of Us Part II [GANADORA]
  • Ashley Johnson, The Last of Us Part II
  • Daisuke Tsuji, Ghost of Tsushima
  • Logan Cunningham, Hades
  • Nadji Jeter, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Premio Mayor impacto social de un juego

  • Tell Me Why [GANADOR]
  • If Found…
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • Spiritfarer
  • Through the Darkest of Times

Mejor juego en constante evolución

  • No Man’s Sky [GANADOR]
  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Call of Duty Warzone
  • Fortnite

Mejor videojuego independiente

  • Hades [GANADOR]
  • Carrion
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Spelunky 2
  • Spiritfarer

Mejor videojuego para celulares

  • Among Us [GANADOR]
  • Call of Duty Mobile
  • Genshin Impact
  • Legends of Runeterra
  • Pokémon Café Mix

Mejor soporte de comunidad

  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout [GANADOR]
  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Valorant

Mejor videojuego para dispositivos VR/AR

  • Half-Life: Alyx [GANADOR]
  • Dreams
  • Marvel’s Iron Man VR
  • Star Wars: Squadrons
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Innovación en accesibilidad

  • The Last Of Us Part II [GANADOR]
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Grounded
  • HyperDot
  • Watch Dogs Legion

Mejor creador de contenidos

  • Valkyrae [GANADORA]
  • Alanah Pearce
  • FaZe Nickmercs
  • Jay Ann Lopez
  • TimTheTatman

Mejor videojuego debutante

  • Phasmophobia [GANADOR]
  • Carrion
  • Mortal Shell
  • Raji: An Ancient Epic
  • Röki

Mejor jugador de eSports

  • Heo ‘Showmaker’ Su (League of Legends) [GANADOR]
  • Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter (Call of Duty)
  • Kim ‘Canyon”’Geon-bu (League of Legends)
  • Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro (Call of Duty)
  • Matthieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut (CS:GO)

Mejor entrenador de eSports

  • Danny ‘zonic’ Sorensen (CS:GO) [GANADOR]
  • Dae-hee ‘Crusty’ Park (OWL)
  • Fabian ‘Grabbz’ Lohmann (League of Legends)
  • Lee ‘Zefa’ Jae-min (League of Legends)
  • Raymond ‘rambo’ Lussier (Call of Duty)

Mejor evento de eSports

  • League of Legends World Championship 2020 (League of Legends)
  • BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals (CS:GO)
  • Call of Duty League Championship 2020 (Call of Duty)
  • IEM Katowice 2020 (CS:GO)
  • Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020 (Overwatch)

Mejor videojuego de eSports

  • League of Legends [GANADOR]
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • Fortnite
  • Valorant

Mejor comentarista de eSports

  • Eefje ‘Sjokz’ Depoortere [GANADOR]
  • Alex ‘Goldenboy’ Mendez
  • Alex ‘Machine’ Richardson
  • James ‘Dash’ Patterson
  • Jorien ‘Sheever’ van der Heijden

Mejor equipo de eSports

  • G2 Esports (League of Legends) [GANADOR]
  • DAMWON Gaming (League of Legends)
  • Dallas Empire (Call of Duty)
  • San Francisco Shock (Overwatch League)
  • Team Secret (Dota 2)
