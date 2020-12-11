Entregaron los "Óscar" de los videojuegos: ¿cuál fue el mejor del 2020?

The Game Awards es el evento anual que se conoce como los "premios Óscar" de los videojuegos. La edición de este año destacó a The Last of Us Part II como el mejor título.
Además, sus creadores fueron los más menciones obtuvieron en cada una de las categorías: ganaron en siete de nueve nominaciones incluida Mejor Dirección, Mejor Narrativa, Mejor Dirección Artística y Mejor Música, hecha por el argentino Gustavo Santaolalla.
El evento también distinguió a Tony Hawk's Pro Skater como el mejor videojuego deportivo, Among Us como el más destacado en la categoría "multijugador" y Microsoft Flight Simulator como el mejor simulador.
Esta es la lista de ganadores y nominados:
Juego del año (GOTY)
- The Last of Us Part II [GANADOR]
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- DOOM Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
Mejor videojuego de acción
- Hades [GANADOR]
- DOOM Eternal
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Nioh 2
- Streets of Rage 4
Mejor videojuego de acción/aventura
- The Last Of Us Part II [GANADOR]
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Mejor videojuego de rol
- Final Fantasy VII Remake [GANADOR]
- Genshin Impact
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Mejor videojuego de lucha
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [GANADOR]
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
- UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe: Late[cl-r]
Mejor videojuego familiar
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons [GANADOR]
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
Mejor videojuego de simulación/estrategia
- Microsoft Flight Simulator [GANADOR]
- Crusader Kings III
- Desperados III
- Gears Tactics
- XCOM: Chimera Squad
Mejor videojuego de deportivo o carreras
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 [GANADOR]
- DiRT 5
- F1 2020
- FIFA 21
- NBA 2K21
Mejor multijugador
- Among Us [GANADOR]
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Valorant
Mejor narrativa
- The Last of Us Part II [GANADOR]
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
Mejor dirección de juego
- The Last of Us Part II [GANADOR]
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
Mejor dirección de arte
- Ghost of Tsushima [GANADOR]
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part II
Mejor diseño sonoro
- The Last of Us Part II [GANADOR]
- Doom Eternal
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Resident Evil 3
Mejor banda sonora
- Final Fantasy VII Remake [GANADOR]
- Hades
- Doom Eternal
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part II
Mejor interpretación (actor de voz)
- Laura Bailey, The Last of Us Part II [GANADORA]
- Ashley Johnson, The Last of Us Part II
- Daisuke Tsuji, Ghost of Tsushima
- Logan Cunningham, Hades
- Nadji Jeter, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Premio Mayor impacto social de un juego
- Tell Me Why [GANADOR]
- If Found…
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Spiritfarer
- Through the Darkest of Times
Mejor juego en constante evolución
- No Man’s Sky [GANADOR]
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Call of Duty Warzone
- Fortnite
Mejor videojuego independiente
- Hades [GANADOR]
- Carrion
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer
Mejor videojuego para celulares
- Among Us [GANADOR]
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Genshin Impact
- Legends of Runeterra
- Pokémon Café Mix
Mejor soporte de comunidad
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout [GANADOR]
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
- Valorant
Mejor videojuego para dispositivos VR/AR
- Half-Life: Alyx [GANADOR]
- Dreams
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Innovación en accesibilidad
- The Last Of Us Part II [GANADOR]
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Grounded
- HyperDot
- Watch Dogs Legion
Mejor creador de contenidos
- Valkyrae [GANADORA]
- Alanah Pearce
- FaZe Nickmercs
- Jay Ann Lopez
- TimTheTatman
Mejor videojuego debutante
- Phasmophobia [GANADOR]
- Carrion
- Mortal Shell
- Raji: An Ancient Epic
- Röki
Mejor jugador de eSports
- Heo ‘Showmaker’ Su (League of Legends) [GANADOR]
- Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter (Call of Duty)
- Kim ‘Canyon”’Geon-bu (League of Legends)
- Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro (Call of Duty)
- Matthieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut (CS:GO)
Mejor entrenador de eSports
- Danny ‘zonic’ Sorensen (CS:GO) [GANADOR]
- Dae-hee ‘Crusty’ Park (OWL)
- Fabian ‘Grabbz’ Lohmann (League of Legends)
- Lee ‘Zefa’ Jae-min (League of Legends)
- Raymond ‘rambo’ Lussier (Call of Duty)
Mejor evento de eSports
- League of Legends World Championship 2020 (League of Legends)
- BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals (CS:GO)
- Call of Duty League Championship 2020 (Call of Duty)
- IEM Katowice 2020 (CS:GO)
- Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020 (Overwatch)
Mejor videojuego de eSports
- League of Legends [GANADOR]
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Fortnite
- Valorant
Mejor comentarista de eSports
- Eefje ‘Sjokz’ Depoortere [GANADOR]
- Alex ‘Goldenboy’ Mendez
- Alex ‘Machine’ Richardson
- James ‘Dash’ Patterson
- Jorien ‘Sheever’ van der Heijden
Mejor equipo de eSports
- G2 Esports (League of Legends) [GANADOR]
- DAMWON Gaming (League of Legends)
- Dallas Empire (Call of Duty)
- San Francisco Shock (Overwatch League)
- Team Secret (Dota 2)