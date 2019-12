Niños compran US$ 400 en juguetes a través de Alexa

YALLLLL!!!!!! Come get y’all kidsss!!! UPS showed up with boxes of gifts and all it had on the shipping tag was my name. So I’m like, okay who sent all these great gifts! Whoever it is got moneyyyy🥴. Then I get ANOTHER knock on the door from UPS so I asked him who sent this stuff? He didn’t know! So I come back in and my 6yr old says “Cam! Our package came that we ordered from ALEXA!!” LAWDDDDD these crazy ass kids done did their own Christmas shopping and ALEXA helped them and used MY BANK CARD😩😩😩😩😩. Done ordered 700 DOLLARS worth of TOYS! And half of them I done already bought 😩😩😩. I’m tearrrriiiiiiinnnnn dat asss UPPPPP😭😭😭😭