Se comprometió Jennifer Lawrence

La estrella hollywoodense se casará con el galerista de arte Cooke Maroney

06 de febrero de 2019 a las 15:32

La actriz Jennifer Lawrence, una de las figuras más importantes de Hollywood en la actualidad, se ha comprometido con el galerista de arte Cooke Maroney, informó hoy el portal Page Six citando a un representante de la artista.

Lawrence, de 28 años, todavía no ha fijado la fecha ni el lugar de su boda con Maroney.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

La actriz mantuvo en el pasado relaciones sentimentales con el también actor Nicholas Hoult, que se ha dejado ver en la saga "X-Men", y con el director Darren Aronofsky, conocido por "Black Swan" (2010) y que trabajó con Lawrence en "Mother!" (2017).

Ganadora del Óscar a la mejor actriz por el filme "Silver Linings Playbook" (2012), Lawrence se ha convertido en toda una estrella de la pantalla grande en los últimos años.



Su carrera despegó con la exitosa película de "The Hunger Games" (los juegos del hambre), aunque su trayectoria incluye otras cintas como "Winter's Bone" (2010), "American Hustle" (2013) y "Joy" (2015).



Conocida también por sus reivindicaciones feministas en pro de la igualdad entre actores y actrices, Lawrence estrenó el año pasado el thriller de espionaje "Red Sparrow" (2018) y tiene previsto presentar en junio "Dark Phoenix", la nueva entrega de "X-Men".

Casamiento a la vista
