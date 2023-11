El lado swiftie de la vida: las uruguayas fanáticas de Taylor Swift y una cruzada para verla de cerca

Hello @taylornation13! 👋🏼🇺🇾



Swifties from Uruguay just made a great effort fundraising to promote #TSMidnights in the main avenue of our capital city, Montevideo! We are so proud! 🥹 #MidnightsinUruguay



Please come to Uruguay @taylorswift13! 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/IUX05OleXI