"Malditos que comen murciélagos": la ira de Bryan Adams por el coronavirus

El cantante canadiense publicó un polémico mensaje en Instagram y luego se disculpó

12 de mayo de 2020 a las 17:33

El pasado lunes el cantante canadiense Bryan Adams publicó un video en Instagram junto a un mensaje que muchas personas calificaron como racista. Aunque varios de sus seguidores entendieron que tenía que ver más con su militancia vegana.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

CUTS LIKE A KNIFE. A song by me. Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some fucking bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus. My message to them other than “thanks a fucking lot” is go vegan. To all the people missing out on our shows, I wish I could be there more than you know. It’s been great hanging out in isolation with my children and family, but I miss my other family, my band, my crew and my fans. Take care of yourselves and hope we can get the show on the road again soon. I’ll be performing a snippet from each album we were supposed to perform for the next few days. X❤️ #songsfromisolation #covid_19 #banwetmarkets #selfisolation #bryanadamscutslikeaknife #govegan🌱

Una publicación compartida de Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) el

Junto a la versión acústica de la canción Cuts Like a Knife, el cantante de baladas escribió: "Esta noche debía empezar mi residencia en el @royalalberthall, pero gracias a unos malditos bastardos que comen murciélagos, venden animales en los mercados y fabrican virus, todo el mundo está detenido, y eso sin mencionar los miles que han sufrido o muerto por este virus. Mi mensaje para ellos, además de muchas 'putas gracias', es hazte vegano".

Enseguida, el músico recibió una catarata de comentarios ofensivos, por lo que bajó la publicación de Twitter y cerró la posibilidad de recibir respuestas en Instagram.

Adams es activista de los derechos de los animales, se autoproclamó vegano e integra la organización People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. En efecto, en un video que subió este martes junto al tema Into the fire explicó que la intención del mensaje que generó la polémica fue concientizar sobre la crueldad animal y promover el veganismo.

 "Disculpas a todos los que se ofendieron por mi publicación de ayer. No hay excusa, solo quería hablar sobre la horrible crueldad animal en estos mercados húmedos como la posible fuente del virus y promover el veganismo. Tengo amor por todas las personas y mis pensamientos están con todos los que están lidiando con esta pandemia en todo el mundo", concluyó el canadiense. 

 

 

