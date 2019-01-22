BBC

Oscar 2019: estas son las nominaciones a los premios de Hollywood, ¿está tu película favorita entre las elegidas?

22 de enero de 2019 a las 11:32

Fotograma de Roma
Netflix
"Roma" es el relato sobre el México de los 70 que propone el cineasta Alfonso Cuarón.

"Roma", la aclamada película del director mexicano Alfonso Cuarón, logró este martes 10 nominaciones a los Oscar, los premios de la Academia de Hollywood.

El filme de Cuarón lidera la tabla de nominaciones en empate con The Favourite ("La favorita"), que también consiguió 10 menciones.

Se da la circunstancia especial de que "Roma" está nominada en las categorías de mejor película y mejor película de habla no inglesa, De ganar ambos premios, sería el primer filme de la historia en hacerlo.

Las nominaciones las anunciaron los actores Tracee Ellis Ross y Kumail Nanjiani.

La 91ª edición de los premios que entrega la Academia de las Ciencias y Artes Cinematográficas de Estados Unidos se celebra el domingo 24 de febrero en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles, y todavía no se sabe si tendrá presentador.

Figura de Oscar
AFP
"Roma" es la gran favorita en la 91 edición de los Oscar de Hollywood.

Lista de nominados

MEJOR PELÍCULA

  • Black Panther
  • BlacKkKlansman
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • The Favourite ("La favorita")
  • Green Book
  • "Roma"
  • A Star Is Born ("Ha nacido una estrella")
  • Vice

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

  • "BlacKkKlansman", Spike Lee
  • "Cold War", Paweł Pawlikowski
  • "The Favourite", Yorgos Lanthimos
  • "Roma", Alfonso Cuarón
  • "Vice", Adam McKay

MEJOR ACTOR

  • Christian Bale, "Vice"
  • Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"
  • Willem Dafoe, "At Eternity's Gate"
  • Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"
  • Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book"

MEJOR ACTRIZ

  • Yalitza Aparicio, "Roma"
  • Glenn Close, "The Wife"
  • Olivia Colman, "The Favourite"
  • Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born"
  • Melissa McCarthy, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

  • Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"
  • Adam Driver,"BlacKkKlansman"
  • Sam Elliott, "A Star Is Born"
  • Richard E. Grant,"Can You Ever Forgive Me?"
  • Sam Rockwell, "Vice"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

  • Amy Adams, "Vice"
  • Marina de Tavira, "Roma"
  • Regina King,"If Beale Street Could Talk"
  • Emma Stone, "The Favourite"
  • Rachel Weisz, "The Favourite"

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

  • "First Reformed", Paul Schrader
  • "Green Book", Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly
  • "Roma", Alfonso Cuarón
  • "Vice", Adam McKay
  • "The Favourite", Deborah Davis y Tony McNamara

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

  • "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs", Joel Coen & Ethan Coen
  • "BlacKkKlansman", Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz y Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee
  • "Can You Ever Forgive Me?", Nicole Holofcener y Jeff Whitty
  • "If Beale Street Could Talk", Barry Jenkins
  • "A Star Is Born", Eric Roth y Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA

  • "Cafarnáum", Líbano
  • "Cold War", Polonia
  • "Never Look Away", Alemania
  • "Roma", México
  • "Shoplifters", Japón

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

  • Incredibles 2
  • Isle of Dogs
  • Mirai
  • Ralph Breaks the Internet
  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

  • "Free Solo"
  • "Hale County This Morning, This Evening"
  • "Minding the Gap"
  • "Of Fathers and Sons"
  • "RBG"

MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL

  • "Black Sheep"
  • "End Game"
  • "Lifeboat"
  • "A Night at The Garden"
  • "Period. End of Sentence"

MEJOR CORTO DE ACCIÓN

  • "Detainment"
  • "Fauve"
  • "Marguerite"
  • "Mother"
  • "Skin"

MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO

  • "Animal Behaviour"
  • "Bao"
  • "Late Afternoon"
  • "One Small Step"
  • "Weekends"

MEJOR EDICIÓN

  • "BlacKkKlansman" Barry Alexander Brown
  • "Bohemian Rhapsody" John Ottman
  • "The Favourite" Yorgos Mavropsaridis
  • "Green Book" Patrick J. Don Vito
  • "Vice" Hank Corwin

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

  • Cold War
  • The Favourite
  • Never Look Away
  • "Roma"
  • A Star Is Born

MEJOR VESTUARIO

  • "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" Mary Zophres
  • "Black Panther" Ruth Carter
  • "The Favourite" Sandy Powell
  • "Mary Poppins Returns" Sandy Powell
  • "Mary Queen of Scots" Alexandra Byrne

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

  • "Border"
  • "Mary Queen of Scots"
  • "Vice"

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

  • "Black Panther"
  • "BlacKkKlansman"
  • "If Beale Street Could Talk"
  • "Isle of Dogs"
  • "Mary Poppins Returns"

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

  • "All The Stars", "Black Panther"
  • "I'll Fight", "RBG"
  • "The Place Where Lost Things Go", "Mary Poppins Returns"
  • "Shallow", "A Star Is Born"
  • "When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings", "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs"

Recuerda que puedes recibir notificaciones de BBC News Mundo. Descarga la última versión de nuestra app y actívalas para no perderte nuestro mejor contenido.

