En total hay 31 categorías para el mundo de los videojuegos y e-sports

The Game Awards 2022: mirá los nominados a lo mejor de los videojuegos

God of War: Ragnarök lidera la lista con 10 nominaciones en total, entre ellas juego del año

14 de noviembre de 2022 a las 15:50

El próximo jueves 8 de diciembre, a las 21:30 (hora de Uruguay), será la edición 2022 de los Game Awards, evento que premia a lo mejor de los videojuegos que fueron publicados este año.

Este lunes 14 se conocieron los nominados para las 31 categorías que componen los galardones y el reciente God of War: Ragnarök lidera las nominaciones, con 10 en total, entre ellas juego del año.

A continuación, todas las categorías con sus respectivos nominados.

Juego del año

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War: Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Mejor dirección

Elden Ring

God of War: Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Stray

Mejor narrativa

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War: Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Mejor dirección de arte

Elden Ring

God of War: Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Scorn

Stray

Mejor banda sonora y música

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War: Ragnarök

Metal: Hellsinger

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Mejor diseño de audio

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Elden Ring

God of War: Ragnarök

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Mejor actuación

Ashly Burch, Horizon Forbidden West

Charlotte McBurney, A Plague Tale: Requiem

Christopher Judge, God of War: Ragnarök

Manon Gage, Immortality

Sunny Suljic, God of War: Ragnarök

Juego de mayor impacto

A Memoir Blue

As Dusk Falls

Citizen Sleeper

Endling – Extinction is Forever

Hindsight

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Mejor juego como servicio

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Mejor juego independiente (indie)

Cult of the Lamb

Neon White

Sifu

Stray

Tunic

Mejor juego para dispositivos móviles

Apex Legends Mobile

Diablo Immortal

Genshin Impact

Marvel Snap

Tower of Fantasy

Mejor soporte a la comunidad

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Innovación en accesibilidad

As Dusk Falls

God of War: Ragnarök

Return to Monkey Island

The Last of Us Part I

The Quarry

Mejor juego de realidad virtual o realidad aumentada

After the Fall

Among Us VR

Bonelab

Moss: Book II

Red Matter 2

Mejor juego de acción

Bayonetta 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Neon White

Sifu

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Mejor juego de acción/aventura

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War: Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Tunic

Mejor juego de rol (RPG)

Elden Ring

Live A Live

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Triangle Strategy

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Mejor juego de pelea

DNF Duel

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

The King of Fighters XV

Multiversus

Sifu

Mejor juego familiar

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Nintendo Switch Sports

Splatoon 3

Mejor juego de simulación/estrategia

Dune: Spice Wars

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Total War: Warhammer III

Two Point Campus

Victoria 3

Mejor juego de deportes/carreras

F1 22

FIFA 23

NBA 2K23

Gran Turismo 7

OlliOlli World

Mejor juego multijugador

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Multiversus

Overwatch 2

Splatoon 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Creador de contenido del año

Karl Jacobs

Ludwig

Nibellion

Nobru

QTCinderella

Mejor debut indie

Neon White

Norco

Stray

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

Mejor adaptación

Arcane: League of Legends

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The Cuphead Show!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Uncharted

Juego más esperado

Final Fantasy XVI

Hogwarts Legacy

Resident Evil 4

Starfield

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mejor juego de e-sports

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Rocket League

Valorant

Mejor jugador de e-sports

Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon

Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok

Finn “Karrigan” Andersen

Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev

Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker

Mejor equipo de e-sports

DarkZero Esports

FaZe Clan

Gen.G

LA Thieves

LOUD

Mejor entrenador de eSports

Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi

Matheus “Bzka” Tarasconi

Erik “D00mbr0s” Sandgren

Robert “Robban” Dahlström

Go “Score” Dong-Bin

Mejor evento de e-sports

Evo 2022 (diversos juegos del género pelea)

2022 League of Legends World Championship

PGL Major Antwerp 2022 (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational (League of Legends)

Valorant Champions 2022

