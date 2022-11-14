The Game Awards 2022: mirá los nominados a lo mejor de los videojuegos

God of War: Ragnarök lidera la lista con 10 nominaciones en total, entre ellas juego del año
14 de noviembre de 2022 a las 15:50
El próximo jueves 8 de diciembre, a las 21:30 (hora de Uruguay), será la edición 2022 de los Game Awards, evento que premia a lo mejor de los videojuegos que fueron publicados este año.
Este lunes 14 se conocieron los nominados para las 31 categorías que componen los galardones y el reciente God of War: Ragnarök lidera las nominaciones, con 10 en total, entre ellas juego del año.
A continuación, todas las categorías con sus respectivos nominados.
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Elden Ring
God of War: Ragnarök
Horizon Forbidden West
Stray
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Elden Ring
God of War: Ragnarök
Horizon Forbidden West
Immortality
Stray
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Elden Ring
God of War: Ragnarök
Horizon Forbidden West
Immortality
Elden Ring
God of War: Ragnarök
Horizon Forbidden West
Scorn
Stray
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Elden Ring
God of War: Ragnarök
Metal: Hellsinger
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Elden Ring
God of War: Ragnarök
Gran Turismo 7
Horizon Forbidden West
Ashly Burch, Horizon Forbidden West
Charlotte McBurney, A Plague Tale: Requiem
Christopher Judge, God of War: Ragnarök
Manon Gage, Immortality
Sunny Suljic, God of War: Ragnarök
A Memoir Blue
As Dusk Falls
Citizen Sleeper
Endling – Extinction is Forever
Hindsight
I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Genshin Impact
Cult of the Lamb
Neon White
Sifu
Stray
Tunic
Apex Legends Mobile
Diablo Immortal
Genshin Impact
Marvel Snap
Tower of Fantasy
Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
No Man’s Sky
As Dusk Falls
God of War: Ragnarök
Return to Monkey Island
The Last of Us Part I
The Quarry
After the Fall
Among Us VR
Bonelab
Moss: Book II
Red Matter 2
Bayonetta 3
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Neon White
Sifu
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
A Plague Tale: Requiem
God of War: Ragnarök
Horizon Forbidden West
Stray
Tunic
Elden Ring
Live A Live
Pokémon Legends: Arceus
Triangle Strategy
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
DNF Duel
Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
The King of Fighters XV
Multiversus
Sifu
Kirby and the Forgotten Land
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Nintendo Switch Sports
Splatoon 3
Dune: Spice Wars
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Total War: Warhammer III
Two Point Campus
Victoria 3
F1 22
FIFA 23
NBA 2K23
Gran Turismo 7
OlliOlli World
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Multiversus
Overwatch 2
Splatoon 3
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Karl Jacobs
Ludwig
Nibellion
Nobru
QTCinderella
Neon White
Norco
Stray
Tunic
Vampire Survivors
Arcane: League of Legends
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
The Cuphead Show!
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Uncharted
Final Fantasy XVI
Hogwarts Legacy
Resident Evil 4
Starfield
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
DOTA 2
League of Legends
Rocket League
Valorant
Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon
Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok
Finn “Karrigan” Andersen
Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev
Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker
DarkZero Esports
FaZe Clan
Gen.G
LA Thieves
LOUD
Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi
Matheus “Bzka” Tarasconi
Erik “D00mbr0s” Sandgren
Robert “Robban” Dahlström
Go “Score” Dong-Bin
Evo 2022 (diversos juegos del género pelea)
2022 League of Legends World Championship
PGL Major Antwerp 2022 (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational (League of Legends)
Valorant Champions 2022
