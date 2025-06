"Me escucha y me entiende": el principal uso de la IA ya es "terapéutico"

Embed - Harvard Business Review on Instagram: "Just in the past year, the world of generative AI has evolved dramatically. So, how do people use gen AI today? The top 10 use cases in 2025 indicate a shift from technical to emotional applications, including growth in areas such as therapy, personal productivity, and personal development. More and more people are using LLMs to find purpose and improve themselves. Head to the link in our bio for more in the article "How People Are Really Using Gen AI in 2025," by Marc Zao-Sanders. Chart Key Yellow: Content creation and editing Green: Technical assistance and troubleshooting Blue: Personal and professional support Orange: Learning and education Purple: Creativity and recreation Grey: Research, analysis, and decision-making"

