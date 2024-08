"Preocupación" y llamado a "disminuir las tensiones": la postura de Uruguay por crisis en Medio Oriente

Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli strike that targeted the outskirts of the southern Lebanese village of Kfar Kila, facing the Israel village of Metullah (L) on August 7, 2024. The cross-border violence since October 2023 has killed some 556 people in Lebanon, mostly fighters but also including at least 116 civilians, according to an AFP tally.

Rabih DAHER / AFP