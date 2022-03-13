Bafta 2022: estos son los ganadores de los premios antesala a los Oscar

El temperamental western de Netflix The Power of the Dog (El poder del perro) fue reconocido como mejor película en la entrega de los Premios de cine de la Academia británica, Bafta 2022, que se entregaron este domingo en el Royal Albert Hall de Londres.

EPA La actriz Ariana DeBose recibió con emoción la máscara de los Bafta

El protagonista de la cinta, Benedict Cumberbatch, asistió a la ceremonia luciendo una insignia para mostrar su apoyo al pueblo de Ucrania en el contexto de la invasión que sufre ese país a manos de Rusia.

El actor británico estaba entre quienes vestían los colores de la bandera ucraniana, azul y amarillo, y dijo que espera acoger a un refugiado de ese país.

El poder del perro también fue reconocido con el premio a mejor dirección otorgado a Jane Campion. Sin embargo, Will Smith superó a Cumberbatch en el premio al mejor actor.

La actriz británica Joanna Scanlan fue nombrada mejor actriz.

BBC Mundo te cuenta quienes fueron los principales ganadores y quienes estaban nominados.

Mejor película

Ganadora: The Power of the Dog (El poder del perro).

Belfast

Don't Look Up (No mires arriba)

Dune

Licorice Pizza

Mejor película británica

Ganadora: Belfast

After Love

Ali & Ava

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

Passing

Mejor actriz principal

Ganadora: Joanna Scanlan - After Love

Lady Gaga - House of Gucci

Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones - Coda

Renate Reinsve- The Worst Person in the World

Tessa Thompson - Passing

Getty Images Joanna Scanlan fue reconocida como Mejor actriz principal

Mejor actor principal

Ganador: Will Smith - King Richard

Adeel Akhtar - Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali - Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio - Don't Look Up

Stephen Graham - Boiling Point

Getty Images Will Smith fue reconocido por su actuación en King Richard

Mejor actriz de reparto

Ganadora: Ariana DeBose - West Side Story

Caitriona Balfe - Belfast

Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter

Ann Dowd - Mass

Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

Ruth Negga - Passing

Mejor actor de reparto

Ganador: Troy Kotsur - Coda

Mike Faist - West Side Story

Ciaran Hinds - Belfast

Woody Norman - C'mon C'mon

Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

Mejor dirección

Ganadora: Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

Aleem Khan - After Love

Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car

Audrey Diwan - Happening

Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

Julia Ducournau - Titane

Premio a la estrella emergente

Ganadora: Lashana Lynch

Ariana DeBose

Harris Dickinson

Millicent Simmonds

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Nicola Dove/Universal Lashana Lynch, quien protagonizó con Daniel Craig in No Time To Die, ganó en la categoría de estrella emergente

Debut destacado de un escritor, director o productor británico

Ganador: The Harder They Fall - Jeymes Samuel (writer/director)

After Love - Aleem Khan (writer/director)

Boiling Point - James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer)

Keyboard Fantasies - Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)

Passing - Rebecca Hall (writer/director)

Mejor película de habla no inglesa

Ganadora: Drive My Car

The Hand of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person in the World

Mejor documental

Ganador: Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Becoming Cousteau

Cow

Flee

The Rescue

Mejor película animada

Ganadora: Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs The Machines

Getty Images Los productores Clark Spencer, Yvett Merino y Jared Bush, recibieron el reconocimiento a Mejor película animada por Encanto

Mejor guion original

Ganadora: Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson

Being The Ricardos - Aaron Sorkin

Belfast - Sir Kenneth Branagh

Don't Look Up - Adam McKay

King Richard - Zach Baylin

Mejor guion adaptado

Ganadora: Coda - Sian Heder

Drive My Car - Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Dune - Denis Villeneuve

The Lost Daughter - Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion

Getty Images The Baftas son los premios más importantes de la cinematografía británica

Banda sonora original

Ganadora: Dune - Hans Zimmer

Being the Ricardos - Daniel Pemberton

Don't Look Up - Nicholas Britell

The French Dispatch - Alexandre Desplat

The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood

Mejor casting

Ganadora: West Side Story - Cindy Tolan

Boiling Point - Carolyn McLeod

Dune - Francine Maisler

The Hand of God - Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco

King Richard - Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman

Mejor fotografía

Ganador: Dune - Greig Fraser

Nightmare Alley - Dan Laustsen

No Time To Die - Linus Sandgren

The Power of the Dog - Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth - Bruno Delbonnel

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Ganadora: Cruella - Jenny Beavan

Cyrano - Massimo Cantini Parrini

Dune - Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West

The French Dispatch - Milena Canonero

Nightmare Alley - Luis Sequeira

Mejor edición

Ganador: No Time To Die - Tom Cross, Elliot Graham

Belfast - Una Ni Dhonghaile

Dune - Joe Walker

Licorice Pizza - Andy Jurgensen

Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) - Joshua L Pearson

Mejor diseño de producción

Ganadora: Dune - Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos

Cyrano - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

The French Dispatch - Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

Nightmare Alley - Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

West Side Story - Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

Ganadoras: The Eyes of Tammy Faye - Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh

Cruella - Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne

Cyrano - Alessandro Bertolazzi, Sian Miller

Dune - Love Larson, Donald Mowat

House of Gucci - Frederic Aspiras, Jana Carboni, Giuliano Mariano, Sarah Nicole Tanno

Mejor sonido

Ganadores: Dune - Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett

Last Night In Soho - Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan

No Time To Die - James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor

A Quiet Place Part II - Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn

West Side Story - Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom

Mejores efectos especiales

Ganadores: Dune - Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer

Free Guy - Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick

Ghostbusters: Afterlife - Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro

The Matrix Resurrections - Tom Debenham, Huw J Evans, Dan Glass, JD Schwaim

No Time To Die - Mark Bakowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble

Mejor cortometraje británico

Ganador: The Black Cop

Femme

The Palace

Stuffed

Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee

Mejor cortometraje animado

Ganador: Do Not Feed the Pigeons

Affairs of the Art

Night of the Living Dread