Dos uruguayos competirán en la final de las "olimpiadas gastronómicas" en Francia

🔜 Grand Final 2021: It's official! 🤩 ⠀

Today we reveal the running order for the 23 teams that will take part during the Sirha Lyon! To all the other teams of the Bocuse d'Or, we hope to see you again in 2023, stronger than ever 💪 #BOC #RoadToLyon #BocusedOrGrandFinal2021 pic.twitter.com/k0vhYPuUL3