Fútbol femenino: denuncia contra un entrenador en Argentina por acoso sexual

📣 FIFPRO is assisting multiple high-profile women footballers who've made a complaint to the FIFA Ethics Committee about the deeply concerning behaviour by a coach currently employed by the Argentine football association.



🇬🇧: https://t.co/XPb5YsGUqW

🇪🇸: https://t.co/MdInnvoA6K pic.twitter.com/Ub5d85CTwo