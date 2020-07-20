Estilo de vida > PARAÍSO

Lujo y naturaleza: así es el mejor hotel del mundo

El Capella Ubud de Bali fue seleccionado como el mejor alojamiento por la revista Travel + Leisure

20 de julio de 2020 a las 11:00

Anualmente la revista especializada en viajes, Travel + Leisure, realiza un ranking con los mejores hoteles del mundo. Y en este 2020 el primer lugar fue ocupado por un hotel de lujo instalado en un destino paradisíaco. Se trata del Capella Ubud de Bali, en Indonesia, un punto en el que confluyen la perfección arquitectónica, la belleza natural y un servicio de lujo.

El Capella Ubud fue seleccionado por los lectores de la revista entre 100 hoteles nominados. El hotel se inauguró en 2018 y nació como un refugio para escapar de la vorágine de la vida moderna. Su diseñador, el australiano Bill Bensley, se inspiró bajo la filosofía de mínima intervención. Es por eso que para su consrucción no se taló ningún árbol. 

El mejor hotel del mundo se ubica en medio de un bosque y es una especie de campamento de lujo con 22 cabañas exóticas y un lodge con dos habitaciones.

Las cabañas que están dentro del campamento de lujo apenas tocan el suelo para evitar la alteración en la forma en la que la tierra drena el agua y la humedad. Cada una de ellas cuenta con un sofá cama, una piscina de agua salada privada y duchas dentro y afuera a las que se accede mediante un puente colgante.

Entre algunas de las excentricidades de su decoración, se destacan los inodoros, que tienen forma de trono.

 

 

