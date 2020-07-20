Lujo y naturaleza: así es el mejor hotel del mundo

Anualmente la revista especializada en viajes, Travel + Leisure, realiza un ranking con los mejores hoteles del mundo. Y en este 2020 el primer lugar fue ocupado por un hotel de lujo instalado en un destino paradisíaco. Se trata del Capella Ubud de Bali, en Indonesia, un punto en el que confluyen la perfección arquitectónica, la belleza natural y un servicio de lujo.
Usher in the Year of the Rat with a harmony of Chinese and Balinese traditions at Capella Ubud. Celebrate with a retreat in rainforest splendour that includes a sumptuous family-style Chinese dinner shared with your loved ones at Mads Lange, and a traditional water purification ritual to cleanse away negative energy and bring good fortune. #lunarnewyear2020 #yearofrat #capellaubud
El Capella Ubud fue seleccionado por los lectores de la revista entre 100 hoteles nominados. El hotel se inauguró en 2018 y nació como un refugio para escapar de la vorágine de la vida moderna. Su diseñador, el australiano Bill Bensley, se inspiró bajo la filosofía de mínima intervención. Es por eso que para su consrucción no se taló ningún árbol.
El mejor hotel del mundo se ubica en medio de un bosque y es una especie de campamento de lujo con 22 cabañas exóticas y un lodge con dos habitaciones.
Las cabañas que están dentro del campamento de lujo apenas tocan el suelo para evitar la alteración en la forma en la que la tierra drena el agua y la humedad. Cada una de ellas cuenta con un sofá cama, una piscina de agua salada privada y duchas dentro y afuera a las que se accede mediante un puente colgante.
Bill Bensley elevates the Bali experience to unimaginable highs at Capella Ubud. Inspired by the layered aesthetic of the Spice Trade routes of the 18th century, this nearly 10-acre sprawl of lushness and style leaves something to be discovered at every turn—including the bathtubs. The 22 tented camps and the two-bedroom lodge are all outfitted with stunning hand-hammered copper tubs, which each took about 100 hours to make. #capellaubud #robbreport #billbensley
Entre algunas de las excentricidades de su decoración, se destacan los inodoros, que tienen forma de trono.