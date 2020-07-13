Personajes > Cine

Murió la actriz Kelly Preston a los 57 años por un cáncer

Lo anunció su marido, John Travolta; hacía dos años que estaba en tratamiento médico

13 de julio de 2020 a las 09:06

La actriz estadounidense Kelly Preston, que trabajó en películas tan conocidas como Jerry Maguire o Twins, murió a los 57 años de cáncer, anunció el domingo su marido, el actor John Travolta.

"Es con gran tristeza que les informo que mi espléndida mujer Kelly perdió su batalla contra el cáncer tras dos años", dijo la estrella de Hollywood en Instagram. "Luchó valerosamente con amor y el apoyo de muchos", agregó.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT

Un representante de la familia indicó a People que Preston había fallecido el domingo por la mañana.

"Escogió mantener su lucha en privado, se sometió a tratamiento médico durante un tiempo, apoyada por su familia más cercana y amigos", afirmó el representante, citado por People.

Nacida el 13 de octubre de 1962 en Hawái, Preston estudio arte dramático en la Universidad del Sur de California.

Saltó a la fama por su papel en la comedia Twins en 1988, junto a Arnold Schwarzenegger y Danny DeVito. Trabajó en decenas de películas y series durante toda su carrera.

En la comedia romántica Jerry Maguire (1996), donde compartía elenco con Tom Cruise y Renee Zellweger, Preston interpretó a la exnovia del personaje principal.

Se casó con John Travolta en 1991. La pareja tuvo tres hijos, el mayor de los cuales murió en 2009 con 16 años.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Birthday Jetty! We love you! ❤️

Cargando...