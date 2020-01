Más de 1.000 millones de animales muertos en Australia

And the fires go on 🔥🇦🇺 Our thoughts are with the residents, wildlife and fire service crews of Australia as wildfires continue to burn out of control. The Bureau of Meteorology said there had been multiple times when all mainland states had recorded temperatures of at least 40C. Koalas, which are already listed as 'vulnerable' on the IUCN redlist, are likely to be re-classified as 'endangered'. Some predict they might even become extinct in the wild. . We all know this is not normal. The world is feeling the strain of the #climatecrisis and events like these aren’t just happening in Australia but also Africa, Asia, America and Latin America. . So, what can we do? . 🌎 GET ACTIVE. Keep your eyes out for the next #globalclimatestrikes which are happening across the world on November 29th and December 6th. you can follow the organisers at @fridaysforfuture. . 🐨 SAVE KOALAS. You can donate to the @portmacquariekoalahospital who are tirelessly working to help these furry little guys recover . ✊RISE UP. Join @extinctionrebellion. This is the best way to meet like-minded people who care about the environment and finding empowering ways you can make a difference by thinking globally, but acting locally. . . 📸 Photographer unknown. Image #reposted from @xrebellionaus

