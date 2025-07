Precios de los lácteos en el mercado internacional con cambio de sentido y la flecha hacia arriba

#GlobalDairyTrade Event 384 – July 15, 2025

Price Index: +1.1%

Avg. price: USD 4,380/MT

24,290 MT sold

118 winning bidders

17 rounds in 2h27m



Global #DairyMarket shows signs of recovery.



