Fórmula 1: Max Verstappen sale otra vez desde la primera posición en el Gran Premio Emilia Romaña

18/05/2024.- McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia in action during the third practice session for the Formula One Grand Prix of the Emilia Romagna in Imola, Italy, 18 May 2024. The 2024 Formula 1 Grand Prix of the Emilia Romagna is held at the Autodr

Oscar Piastri, Fórmula 1

Foto: EFE