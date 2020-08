Leonardo DiCaprio denunció en redes la contaminación de una laguna en Paraguay

The Cerro Lagoon in the Paraguayan city of Limpio is sharply divided into two parts: one purple, one blue. One part emits a foul odor, the other doesn’t.⁠ The lagoon was split by construction of an embankment and roadway to carry trucks to and from local factories.⁠ Several months ago, people began noticing that the water had changed on one side of the roadway, and that fish and birds were dying. They went to local environmental authorities who took water samples.⁠ Francisco Ferreira, a technician at the National University Multidisciplinary Lab who took samples, said that the color of the water is due to the presence of heavy metals like chromium, commonly used in the tanning of animal skins to produce leather.⁠ #APPhoto Jorge Saenz @jorgesaenzpy

