El adiós a Alex 'Grizz' Wyllie, el legendario técnico de los All Blacks y de Los Pumas que murió en Nueva Zelanda

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of All Blacks legend Alex ‘Grizz’ Wyllie All Black #688



Wyllie played for the All Blacks from 1970 to 1973 and later coached the team from 1987 to 1991.



Wyllie was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)… pic.twitter.com/WKLiZxv2fx