Emmy 2024: estas son las series nominadas, con Shogun y The Bear a la cabeza

Este martes se anunciaron las series nominadas para los Emmy 2024, que se van a entregar el próximo setiembre. La serie Shogun es la más nominada, con 25 candidaturas, seguida por The Bear (El Oso), que domina en las categorías de comedia con 23 nominaciones, un récord histórico para ese rubro.
Las series Only murders in the building y True detective son las que las siguen, con 21 y 19 nominaciones respectivamente.
Shogun, que se ve en la plataforma Disney+, es la candidata más firme en la categoría Mejor serie dramática, donde compite contra la última temporada de The Crown, Fallout, The Morning Show. Mr. and Mrs. Smith, El problema de los tres cuerpos, y La edad dorada.
El Oso, Hacks, Abbott Elementary, Reservation Dogs y Only Murders in the Building optarán por el Emmy a mejor serie de comedia, junto a producciones como Curb Your Enthusiasm, What We Do in the Shadows y Palm Royale.
En cuanto a la categoría de Mejor miniserie o serie antológica, las nominadas son la serie de Netflix Bebé reno, Fargo, Ripley, Lessons in Chemistry y True Detective: Night Country.
Nominados en las principales categorías de los Emmy 2024
Mejor serie dramática
The Crown (Netflix)
Fallout (Amazon Prime Video)
La edad dorada (Max)
The Morning Show (no disponible en Uruguay)
Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Amazon Prime Video)
Shogun (Disney+)
Slow Horses (no disponible en Uruguay)
El problema de los tres cuerpos (Netflix)
Mejor serie de comedia
Abbott Elementary (Disney+)
El Oso (Disney+)
Curb your enthusiasm (Max)
Hacks (Max)
Only Murders in the building (Disney+)
Palm royale (No disponible en Uruguay)
Reservation dogs (Disney+)
What we do in the shadows (Disney+)
Mejor serie limitada, miniserie o serie antológica
Bebé Reno (Netflix)
Fargo (Amazon Prime Video)
Lessons in chemistry (no disponible en Uruguay)
Ripley (Netflix)
True detective: night country (Max)
Mejor actor en serie dramática
Idris Elba, Hijack
Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Slow horses
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Dominic West, The Crown
Mejor actriz en serie dramática
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Carrie Coon, La edad dorada
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Anna Sawai, Shogun
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Mejor actor en serie de comedia
Matt Berry, What we do in the shadows
Larry David, Curb your enthusiasm
Steve Martin, Only murders in the building
Martin Short, Only murders in the building
Jeremy Allen White, El oso
D'Pharaoh Woon-a-tai, Reservation Dogs
Mejor actriz en serie de comedia
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, El Oso
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the building
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm royale
Mejor actor de miniserie o serie antológica
Matt Bomer, Fellow travelers
Richard Gadd, Bebé reno
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Mejor actriz de miniserie o serie antológica
Jodie Foster, True detective: night country
Brie Larson, Lessons in chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofía Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans