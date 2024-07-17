17 de julio 2024
Dólar El Observador | Auspicio BROU Cotizaciones
Compra 39,00 Venta 41,20

Edición Digital

El Observador | 17-07-2024ElObservador.jpg

Suscríbete ahora a El Observador y elegí hasta donde llegar.

El Observador | Publicidad de Subscripción
Suscribite x US$ 3,45

Siguenos en:

/ Espectáculos y Cultura / TELEVISIÓN

Emmy 2024: estas son las series nominadas, con Shogun y The Bear a la cabeza

Este miércoles se anunciaron los nominados para los premios Emmy 2024, que tienen a la épica saga ambientada en el Japón medieval como la más nominada

17 de julio 2024 - 13:41hs
Los Emmy 2024 ya tienen sus nominados

Los Emmy 2024 ya tienen sus nominados

AFP

Este martes se anunciaron las series nominadas para los Emmy 2024, que se van a entregar el próximo setiembre. La serie Shogun es la más nominada, con 25 candidaturas, seguida por The Bear (El Oso), que domina en las categorías de comedia con 23 nominaciones, un récord histórico para ese rubro.

Las series Only murders in the building y True detective son las que las siguen, con 21 y 19 nominaciones respectivamente.

1711198355625.webp
Shogun, la m&aacute;s nominada

Shogun, la más nominada

Shogun, que se ve en la plataforma Disney+, es la candidata más firme en la categoría Mejor serie dramática, donde compite contra la última temporada de The Crown, Fallout, The Morning Show. Mr. and Mrs. Smith, El problema de los tres cuerpos, y La edad dorada.

Más noticias
Emir Abdul
Estafa

"Fue muchísimo dinero": el mal momento que vivió un exintegrante de La Máscara con un mánager que lo estafó

Rodrigo Romano
REDES SOCIALES

La frustración de Rodrigo Romano por demoras en su regreso de la Copa América: "Cosas de viajes"

El Oso, Hacks, Abbott Elementary, Reservation Dogs y Only Murders in the Building optarán por el Emmy a mejor serie de comedia, junto a producciones como Curb Your Enthusiasm, What We Do in the Shadows y Palm Royale.

1693580066197.webp
The Bear

The Bear

En cuanto a la categoría de Mejor miniserie o serie antológica, las nominadas son la serie de Netflix Bebé reno, Fargo, Ripley, Lessons in Chemistry y True Detective: Night Country.

Nominados en las principales categorías de los Emmy 2024

Mejor serie dramática

The Crown (Netflix)
Fallout (Amazon Prime Video)
La edad dorada (Max)
The Morning Show (no disponible en Uruguay)
Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Amazon Prime Video)
Shogun (Disney+)
Slow Horses (no disponible en Uruguay)
El problema de los tres cuerpos (Netflix)

Mejor serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary (Disney+)
El Oso (Disney+)
Curb your enthusiasm (Max)
Hacks (Max)
Only Murders in the building (Disney+)
Palm royale (No disponible en Uruguay)
Reservation dogs (Disney+)
What we do in the shadows (Disney+)

Mejor serie limitada, miniserie o serie antológica

Bebé Reno (Netflix)
Fargo (Amazon Prime Video)
Lessons in chemistry (no disponible en Uruguay)
Ripley (Netflix)
True detective: night country (Max)

Mejor actor en serie dramática

Idris Elba, Hijack
Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Slow horses
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Dominic West, The Crown

Mejor actriz en serie dramática

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Carrie Coon, La edad dorada
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Anna Sawai, Shogun
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Mejor actor en serie de comedia

Matt Berry, What we do in the shadows
Larry David, Curb your enthusiasm
Steve Martin, Only murders in the building
Martin Short, Only murders in the building
Jeremy Allen White, El oso
D'Pharaoh Woon-a-tai, Reservation Dogs

Mejor actriz en serie de comedia

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, El Oso
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the building
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm royale

Mejor actor de miniserie o serie antológica

Matt Bomer, Fellow travelers
Richard Gadd, Bebé reno
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Andrew Scott, Ripley

Mejor actriz de miniserie o serie antológica

Jodie Foster, True detective: night country
Brie Larson, Lessons in chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofía Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Temas:

Emmy Shogun The Bear

Seguí leyendo

Las más leídas

Gianina García Troche y Sebastián Marset. Archivo
captura internacional

Detuvieron en España a Gianina García Troche, esposa de Sebastián Marset: venía desde Dubái

Llamado laboral de ANEP
OPORTUNIDAD

Llamado laboral de ANEP para 25 puestos con sueldo de 88 mil pesos: mirá los requisitos

Alan Matturro y Anto Lima

Anto Lima, ex del Colo Ramírez, blanqueó cuál es su relación con el futbolista Alan Matturro

Intendente Pablo Caram
JUSTICIA

Condenaron a Caram por horas extras en Artigas: sustituyó prisión por trabajo comunitario

Mas noticias de Nacional

Te Puede Interesar

Más noticias de Argentina

Más noticias de España

Más noticias de Estados Unidos