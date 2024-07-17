Emmy 2024: estas son las series nominadas, con Shogun y The Bear a la cabeza

Las series Only murders in the building y True detective son las que las siguen, con 21 y 19 nominaciones respectivamente.

Shogun, que se ve en la plataforma Disney+ , es la candidata más firme en la categoría Mejor serie dramática, donde compite contra la última temporada de The Crown, Fallout, The Morning Show. Mr. and Mrs. Smith, El problema de los tres cuerpos, y La edad dorada.

El Oso, Hacks, Abbott Elementary, Reservation Dogs y Only Murders in the Building optarán por el Emmy a mejor serie de comedia, junto a producciones como Curb Your Enthusiasm, What We Do in the Shadows y Palm Royale.

1693580066197.webp The Bear

En cuanto a la categoría de Mejor miniserie o serie antológica, las nominadas son la serie de Netflix Bebé reno, Fargo, Ripley, Lessons in Chemistry y True Detective: Night Country.

Nominados en las principales categorías de los Emmy 2024

Mejor serie dramática

The Crown (Netflix)

Fallout (Amazon Prime Video)

La edad dorada (Max)

The Morning Show (no disponible en Uruguay)

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Amazon Prime Video)

Shogun (Disney+)

Slow Horses (no disponible en Uruguay)

El problema de los tres cuerpos (Netflix)

Mejor serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary (Disney+)

El Oso (Disney+)

Curb your enthusiasm (Max)

Hacks (Max)

Only Murders in the building (Disney+)

Palm royale (No disponible en Uruguay)

Reservation dogs (Disney+)

What we do in the shadows (Disney+)

Mejor serie limitada, miniserie o serie antológica

Bebé Reno (Netflix)

Fargo (Amazon Prime Video)

Lessons in chemistry (no disponible en Uruguay)

Ripley (Netflix)

True detective: night country (Max)

Mejor actor en serie dramática

Idris Elba, Hijack

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Dominic West, The Crown

Mejor actriz en serie dramática

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, La edad dorada

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai, Shogun

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Mejor actor en serie de comedia

Matt Berry, What we do in the shadows

Larry David, Curb your enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only murders in the building

Martin Short, Only murders in the building

Jeremy Allen White, El oso

D'Pharaoh Woon-a-tai, Reservation Dogs

Mejor actriz en serie de comedia

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, El Oso

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm royale

Mejor actor de miniserie o serie antológica

Matt Bomer, Fellow travelers

Richard Gadd, Bebé reno

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Mejor actriz de miniserie o serie antológica

Jodie Foster, True detective: night country

Brie Larson, Lessons in chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofía Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans