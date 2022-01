Caótico arbitraje en la Copa de África: terminó el partido dos veces antes de que se cumplieran los 90 minutos

Zambian Refree Janny Sikazwe blows too early twice for full-time.

Tunisia 0 Vs Mali 1

-He blows for full time on 85th minute

-Play restarts

- Sends of a Mali player 87th

-VAR tells Ref not a redcard

-Ref rejects the the red review

-Ref blows for full-time 89.40

