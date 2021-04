Una obra de arte digital de un pixel fue vendida por US$ 1,36 millones

Cubes (FOE)➡️ NFTs



"Thousand Cubes" (3)

"Five Hundred Cubes" (4)

"Hundred Cubes" (34)

"Fifty Cubes" (38)

"Twenty Cubes" (120)

"Ten Cubes" (247)

"Five Cubes" (569)

"A Cube" (5135)



26 Cubes and above is in top 100.

Top 100 will receive "Complexity". pic.twitter.com/e3Xvw0cHVn