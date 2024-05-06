6 de mayo 2024
Murió Guillermo Bohm, El Paparazzi, fotógrafo de las canchas del fútbol uruguayo

Murió Guillermo Bohm, El Paparazzi, fotógrafo de las canchas del fútbol uruguayo y varios periodistas y colegas lo despidieron con hondo afecto

6 de mayo 2024 - 15:42hs
Guillermo El Paparazzi Bohm en el Campeón del Siglo

Guillermo "El Paparazzi" Bohm en el Campeón del Siglo

Leonardo Carreño
Guillermo Bohm en el Parque Saroldi

Guillermo Bohm en el Parque Saroldi

Camilo dos Santos

Falleció el pasado viernes Guillermo Bohm, El Paparazzi, un pintoresco personaje que trabajaba como fotógrafo en las canchas del fútbol uruguayo.

La Asociación Uruguaya de Fútbol lo despidió a través de la cuenta oficial del Campeonato Uruguayo.

Bohm también fue recordado con cariño por varios periodistas del fútbol nacional así como también por colegas de su profesión.

