Murió Guillermo Bohm, El Paparazzi, fotógrafo de las canchas del fútbol uruguayo

Falleció el pasado viernes Guillermo Bohm, El Paparazzi, un pintoresco personaje que trabajaba como fotógrafo en las canchas del fútbol uruguayo.
La Asociación Uruguaya de Fútbol lo despidió a través de la cuenta oficial del Campeonato Uruguayo.
Bohm también fue recordado con cariño por varios periodistas del fútbol nacional así como también por colegas de su profesión.
