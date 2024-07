La impactante imagen de los Juegos Olímpicos París 2024 que sucedió en un partido de básquetbol: el más alto vs el más bajo

Yuki Kawamura of Japan (R) in action against Victor Wembanyama of France (L) during the Men's Group B match between Japan and France in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France, 30 July 2024. (Baloncesto, Fra

Yuki Kawamura de Japón frente al francés Victor Wembanyama

Foto: EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI