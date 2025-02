Justicia argentina trata apelación por exculpación de jugadores de rugby franceses acusados de violación

(FILES) French rugby players Hugo Auradou (L) and Oscar Jegou leave the house in which they served house arrest in Mendoza, Argentina, on August 12, 2024. The Argentine justice re-examines from February 10, 2025, the case of the two French rugby players d

Hugo Auradou y Oscar Jegou, en su arresto domiciliario en Mendoza en agosto de 2024

Foto: AFP