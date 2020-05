Besos y abrazos desatan la polémica en la Bundesliga

It wasnt a Kiss, neither a Celebration. I apologize for putting my hands on @grujicmarko face. I was giving him instructions about a set piece. We must definitely be careful now that we play under this situation. We have to adapt our way to play or celebrate. @herthabsc

