La mejor onda de Cavani para saludar a un niño de Ghana que lo llamó en la tribuna

Ghanaian actor, dabo is just a mood we can't deal 😂



This is his reaction as he met Uruguay striker Calvani 🇺🇾 🇬🇭😂#PulseCelebs #PulseSports #PulseWorldCup2022 #PulseQatar22 #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 #GHAURU pic.twitter.com/eiy4HFEG35