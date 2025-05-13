13 de mayo 2025
El Observador / Fútbol / DE LUTO

Nacional, Peñarol y varios equipos del fútbol uruguayo enviaron su pésame por el fallecimiento de José Mujica

Mirá todos los mensajes que enviaron los clubes del fútbol uruguayo por la muerte del expresidente José Mujica

13 de mayo 2025 - 17:34hs
José Mujica

José Mujica

Getty Images

Varios equipos del fútbol uruguayo se pronunciaron este martes, a través de sus cuentas oficiales, para mandar sus condolencias ante el fallecimiento del expresidente de la República, José Mujica.

Estos fueron los equipos de Primera que despidieron a quien fuera presidente de Uruguay entre 2010 y 2015.

Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Nacional/status/1922371692485091458&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/OficialCAP/status/1922381953648455861&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/CACerro_oficial/status/1922377230497247680&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/DefensorSp/status/1922386964134723970&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/MvdCityTorque/status/1922376291321258288&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/ProgresoOficial/status/1922387188190216342&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/mwfc_oficial/status/1922389396776423906&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/AUFOficial/status/1922408466695508183&partner=&hide_thread=false
