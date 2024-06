¿A quién le regaló la camiseta de la selección de Uruguay Facundo Pellistri tras el triunfo ante Bolivia?

Uruguay's forward #11 Facundo Pellistri celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Conmebol 2024 Copa América tournament group C football match between Uruguay and Bolivia at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on June 27, 2024

Facundo Pellistri celebra el 1-0 para la selección de Uruguay ante Bolivia en la Copa América 2024

FOTO: AFP