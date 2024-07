Así se jugarán los cuartos de final de la Copa América 2024: mirá días, horarios y canchas

20240630 AUSTIN, TEXAS - JUNE 30: Salomon Rondon of Venezuela celebrates after scoring a goal in the second half during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group B match between Jamaica and Venezuela at Q2 Stadium on June 30, 2024 in Austin, Texas. Buda Mendes

Salomón Rondón

Foto: Buda Mendes/Getty Images/AFP