Espectáculos y Cultura > Queen

El video de Freddie Mercury en una fiesta 35 años atrás que salió a la luz

Muestra imágenes de los integrantes de Queen mientras celebraban el lanzamiento del single One Vision

Tiempo de lectura: -'

10 de junio de 2020 a las 10:48

Un video en el que el vocalista de Queen, Freddie Mercury, aparece distendido, jugando con la cámara y en actitud de festejo comenzó a ser difundido por distintas cuentas de fanáticos y replicado por varios portales en el mundo.

La grabación, aseguran quienes lo han publicado, tiene 35 años y es del día del lanzamiento del single One Vision.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

💥 The One Vision Release Party 💥⁣ ⁣ 👉 Freddie having fun with his friends is one of the best things there is and a song like One Vision definitely deserves a big party! 🎊 I hope you enjoy this footage, cause we’re so blessed with it. Just look at how adorable they are ❤️ ⁣ ⁣ 💿 Queen was inspired to write this by their Live Aid appearance in 1985 - millions of people sharing one vision of a better world. When the band was approached to perform at Live Aid, they were in a rut and reticent to appear. But after their show-stopping performance, they re-entered the studio with renewed energy. They were back in Munich (a place they had previously hit trouble during the Hot Space sessions), but this time spent a lot of time working in the studio, not being distracted by drugs or other distractions - unlike the earlier sessions.⁣ ⁣ 🎙 All four band members helped writing this. Most Queen songs were written separately, mostly out of a desire to keep writing credits to themselves - Brian May has often hinted in interviews that he was quite possessive of his own songs. But this also made sure their songs didn't all sound alike. The idea of writing a song together came from Freddie. He rang the other three members and asked them to come to the studio, where the writing and recording sessions were taped 🎶

Una publicación compartida de Phebe (@freddie_mrcry) el

Más allá de su permanente vigencia, después del lanzamiento de la película Bohemian Rhapsody la banda resurgió entre las nuevas generaciones, que descubren la música de los británicos que marcaron la década de los 80 con decenas de canciones inolvidables.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

💥 The One Vision Release Party 💥⁣ ⁣ 👉 Freddie having fun with his friends is one of the best things there is and a song like One Vision definitely deserves a big party! 🎊 I hope you enjoy this footage, cause we’re so blessed with it. Just look at how adorable they are ❤️ ⁣ ⁣ 💿 Queen was inspired to write this by their Live Aid appearance in 1985 - millions of people sharing one vision of a better world. When the band was approached to perform at Live Aid, they were in a rut and reticent to appear. But after their show-stopping performance, they re-entered the studio with renewed energy. They were back in Munich (a place they had previously hit trouble during the Hot Space sessions), but this time spent a lot of time working in the studio, not being distracted by drugs or other distractions - unlike the earlier sessions.⁣ ⁣ 🎙 All four band members helped writing this. Most Queen songs were written separately, mostly out of a desire to keep writing credits to themselves - Brian May has often hinted in interviews that he was quite possessive of his own songs. But this also made sure their songs didn't all sound alike. The idea of writing a song together came from Freddie. He rang the other three members and asked them to come to the studio, where the writing and recording sessions were taped 🎶

Una publicación compartida de Phebe (@freddie_mrcry) el

REPORTAR ERROR
Una canción grabada por Mercury en 1986 fue estrenada a través de una estación de radio de la BBC.
Time Waits For No One
"Me dio escalofríos": la grabación inédita de Freddie Mercury sale a la luz
De cara a su película
5 cosas que quizás no sabías sobre Freddie Mercury y su infancia en Zanzíbar
BBC News Mundo
Por qué la voz de Freddie Mercury, cantante de Queen, era tan especial (según la ciencia)
CINE
Bohemian Rhapsody: siete cosas que quizás no sabías de Freddie Mercury y Queen
CINE
Bohemian Rhapsody: 5 diferencias entre la película y la vida real de Freddie Mercury y Queen

nuevo filme

La transformación del actor Rami Malek para convertirse en Freddie Mercury

I Want To Break Free

El video que se viralizó tras un corte de luz en Bohemian Rapsody

IMPACTANTE

Quién es Mary Austin, la mujer que fue el gran amor de Freddie Mercury

QUEEN EN EL CINE

¿Qué tan cercana a los hechos reales es Bohemian Rhapsody?

Llega hoy al cine

Puntos altos y bajos de la película de Freddie Mercury

como LA LA LAND

Fabregat y dos errores en concurso de TV que terminaron con una participante enfurecida

REAPERTURA DEL SECTOR

¿La cultura es el último orejón del tarro?: artistas reclaman reactivación del sector

Comentarios

El Observador

Fotografía

Un uruguayo se llevó el título de Fotógrafo del año para la World Photography Organisation

POLÉMICA
Daniel Radcliffe criticó lo que dijo J.K. Rowling, acusada de transfobia
Vuelta
Poca gente y sets desinfectados: así vuelven los rodajes en espacios públicos

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

10:48 Queen
El video de Freddie Mercury en una fiesta 35 años atrás que salió a la luz
10:40 URUGUAYOS
Anelka advierte a PSG: "Dejar irse a Cavani sería un grandísimo error”
10:28 Pronósticos
La OCDE prevé una recesión mundial de 6% si la pandemia "está bajo control"
09:24 BBC News Mundo
Coronavirus en Colombia y Venezuela | "Crucé todo un país a pie para nada": los venezolanos que se devolvieron a su país y cuyo gobierno ahora les restringe la entrada
09:15 BBC News Mundo
Pederastia: cómo intenté localizar a un niño que aparecía en un video de abuso sexual que me mandaron por WhatsApp
09:10 BBC News Mundo
Cuáles son las mejores universidades del mundo (y en qué puesto quedan las de América Latina)

Registrate gratis y seguí navegando.

¿Ya estás registrado? iniciá sesión aquí.

Pasá de informarte a formar tu opinión.

Suscribite desde US$ 245 / mes

Elegí tu plan

Estás por alcanzar el límite de notas.

Suscribite ahora a

Seguir leyendo Suscribite ahora

Te quedan 3 notas gratuitas.

Accedé ilimitado desde US$ 245 / mes

Seguir leyendo Suscribite ahora

Esta es tu última nota gratuita.

Se parte de desde US$ 245 / mes

Seguir leyendo Suscribite ahora

Alcanzaste el límite de notas gratuitas.

Elegí tu plan y accedé sin límites.

Ver planes

Contenido exclusivo de

Sé parte, pasá de informarte a formar tu opinión.

Si ya sos suscriptor Member, iniciá sesión acá

Cargando...