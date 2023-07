Tata Martino habló sobre la nueva función de Messi en Inter Miami y la llegada de Luis Suárez

©️ Leo Messi el Nuevo Capitán!



Tata Martino confirmed today that Messi is Inter Miami’s new captain.



Of note: The assigned captain of late in Gregore’s absence has been DeAndre Yedlin, who placed the skipper’s armband on Friday when Messi entered.#InterMiamiCF #Messi𓃵 pic.twitter.com/RATaVl1lsW