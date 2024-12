Se fue el DT y no ganaron más: el complicado momento del equipo de dos jugadores de la selección de Uruguay

Guimaraes (Portugal), 05/12/2024.- Moreirense player Grabrielzinho (L) vies for the ball with Sporting player Maxi Araujo (R) during the Portuguese First League soccer match between Moreirense and Sporting at Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freita Stadium i

Maxi Araújo en Sporting

Foto: EFE